Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: MP Kanimozhi Alleges 'pre-planned' Murder, Urges Investigation

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Bennicks in Tuticorin, DMK LS MP Kanimozhi on Monday opined that their deaths were pre-planned. She mentioned that they offered no resistance to the police. Claiming that the entire FIR is fabricated, she cited the Madras HC observation that the Sathankulam Police Station was not cooperating with the judicial magistrate.

Kanimozhi remarked, “This is exactly what the family has been saying right from the beginning- that there was no resistance from the side of Jayaraj and Bennicks when the police called them. And we can clearly see in the footage that the father was arrested and taken away. The son comes back and calls up and most probably, tells his family that the father has been taken away. He follows him to the police station. And over there, he is also taken into custody. I don’t understand why the FIR was fabricated. There was a clear motive. It was pre-planned.”

She added, “When the son was taken into custody, they were brutally beaten and violently attacked. And the father and son died. The entire FIR is fabricated and today, the Madurai bench of the Madras HC has clearly observed that the Sathankulam police station is not cooperating with the judicial magistrate. So, it has asked the Revenue officials to secure all the records. It has also observed that the autopsy report has not been filed yet.”

Demand for a proper investigation

On this occasion, Kanimozhi also questioned why the police had not obtained the CCTV footage yet. She noted that only a proper investigation could disclose the reason behind the murder. Moreover, the Tuticorin MP alleged that the doctor was forced to give a fitness certificate to the victims. Slamming the Tamil Nadu government for interfering with the investigation, she reckoned that this raises a lot of questions.

“Why has the CCTV footage not taken by the police and today, why is it coming out in the media? So many days after the murder, the police has not taken the CCTV footage. So, this is the kind of investigation which is going on. For no reason, two of them have been taken into custody and killed. There must be some reason behind it. Only a proper investigation can bring it to light,” the Tuticorin MP opined.

Slamming the government, she said, “Even before the autopsy, the CM said that the death was because of breathlessness. How can the Chief Minister who is in charge of the Police Department make a statement before the post-mortem has started? Yesterday, the local Minister says that you cannot call it a lockup death. Why is the government interfering with the investigation? It raises a lot of questions.”

