In another explosive twist in the AAP vs BJP faceoff in the New Delhi Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijender Gupta alleged that he saw Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs consuming liquor on the night when they protested overnight inside the Delhi legislative assembly.

Speaking to Republic TV, the BJP MLA from Rohini constituency, Vijender Gupta, claimed that on the night when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's MLAs were protesting against Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, he saw AAP MLAs consuming liquor. The saffron party leader sought a probe into the matter, demanding the CCTV footage of the assembly be made public.

Notably, Vijender Gupta also spoke on his removal from the Delhi legislative assembly for the entire ongoing session. "After doing corruption, these people are trying to suppress it. To divert people’s attention (from the corruption) they are bringing politically motivated issues and then they do drama on it," he told Republic TV.

Adding further he said, "For the last four days, I am moving the calling attention motion to get the attention on the classroom scams. Should the Delhi Education minister not answer why he did not take any action in 2.5 years over the CVC report?"

BJP MLAs marshalled out of the Delhi assembly

Following a disagreement with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla over her refusal to heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the no-confidence motion, three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly for the duration of the session on Thursday.

Notably, the Kejriwal government had brought in the no-confidence motion on Monday to show that the alleged "Operation Lotus" of the BJP had failed in Delhi. Rakhi Birla said no calling attention notice will be taken up till the no-confidence motion is debated and voted on.

Opposing this, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that there are a lot of issues to be discussed in the assembly -- "there is a shortage of drinking water, Delhi is the world's most polluted capital...there are health-related problems". He said that there was no need to enact a "drama" to prove Kejriwal enjoys the support of his MLAs in Delhi. When BJP members did not concede, Birla ordered that BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht be marshalled out.