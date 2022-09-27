With the Congress party in Rajasthan on the verge of imploding over a big fight over the Chief Ministerial post, Sachin Pilot landed in the national capital on Tuesday. The former Deputy CM of the state left Jaipur by a 2.20 pm flight and landed in Delhi at 3.10 pm.

In the visuals, he can be seen coming out of the Airport, and walking straight to his car, dodging the questions of the reporters. He is headed to meet the incumbent president of the grand old party, Sonia Gandhi, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources revealed.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the former Rajasthan Deputy CM had told the high command that the incumbent CM of the state, Ashok Gehlot should not remain in the post if he decides to contest for the party president post. However, sharing the reports, on Twitter, Pilot had written, "Am afraid this is false news being reported."

Am afraid this is false news being reported. https://t.co/iiHZ1ce9KV — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 27, 2022

Major twist in elections for Congress President amid Rajasthan crisis

As scheduled, the process for filing nominations for the election began on September 24. Speaking to the media on September 27, Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of Congress Central Election Authority, confirmed that Gehlot has not filed his nomination, and said, “Till now, only Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken the nomination forms from CEA.”

While initially, it was unclear whether Bansal will file the nomination or not, Republic learnt that he purportedly took the form on behalf of former MP and Union Minister Ambika Soni. Congress sources said that Ashok Gehlot was being ruled out from the Congress’ president race and it is likely that Soni could be considered for the top post.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers would take place on October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8. Polling, if required, will take place on October 17. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.