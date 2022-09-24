Twist In Dussehra Rally Row? Eknath Shinde Camp Mulls Challenging HC Order On Shivaji Park

After the Bombay High Court allowed the Uddhav Thackeray camp to stage the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction stated that it is mulling legal options. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar revealed that the CM will take a call on challenging the HC order in the Supreme Court. Kesarkar, who holds the portfolios of School Education and Marathi Language, also asserted that this decision will not have any bearing on the pleas filed by both Sena factions in the SC.

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar remarked, "Many people have asked whether our main leader Eknath Shinde will go to the Supreme Court against this order or whether our Shiv Sena will appeal in the Supreme Court. This is completely dependent on our leader Shinde Saheb. He has to take this decision. But until now, no such decision has been taken. When all aspects of the court's order will be examined, he will take a decision. The allegation that the Shinde group misused the government machinery is false."

"There is no connection between this order and the Shiv Sena dispute going on in the Supreme Court. Because no party's name has been mentioned here. The petitioners have been granted permission. There is no observation on the political situation in this order," he added.

Dussehra rally row

The Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park is a major event in the annual calendar of Shiv Sena where the party leader lays bare his thoughts on key political developments in the presence of the cadre. While both Sena factions had applied for permission to stage this event at Shivaji Park, they also zeroed in on the Bandra Kurla Complex ground as a backup option. While the Shinde camp secured the nod to hold the rally at the BKC ground, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation refused permission to both sides as far as the application for Shivaji Park is concerned.

In its order dated September 23, a division bench of the HC comprising Justices RD Dhanuka and Kamal Khata set aside the BMC's decision. While permitting the Uddhav Thackeray faction to use Shivaji Park for the Dussehra event on October 5, the court directed it to maintain law and order. Moreover, it asked the local police station to depute a sufficient number of cops at the site and video record the proceedings. The faceoff over the Dussehra rally assumes significance in the run-up to the BMC polls where both Shiv Sena factions are seeking to prove their strength.