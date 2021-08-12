Last Updated:

Twitter Blocks Official INC Account, Senior Party Leaders; Congress Cries Foul

Congress claimed that Twitter is acting under government pressure. The party said that over 5,000 accounts of leaders and workers have been blocked.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Twitter

Image: AP/PTI


Social media site Twitter, on Thursday, blocked the official account of the Indian National Congress for 'violation of rules'. This comes a day after the microblogging platform had temporarily suspended party leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account.

Congress' social media head Rohan Gupta claimed that Twitter has blocked over 5,000 accounts of leaders and workers of the INC. In addition, party leader and Communications Secretary Vineet Punia informed that accounts of five more leaders have also been blocked.

Twitter blocks accounts of senior Congress leaders

Hitting out at Twitter, Congress claimed that the microblogging site is acting under government pressure. Punia informed that Twitter handles of AICC general secretary and former union minister Ajay Maken, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, party MP Manickam Tagore, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, and Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh Alwar have also been blocked.

"As the free voice is not so welcome on Twitter, Let us follow their Instagram and other social media for regular updates," said Punia

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account suspended

On Wednesday, the microblogging site informed Delhi High Court that ex-Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's account was temporarily suspended. Twitter stated that Gandhi posted a picture of the family of a 9-year old who was allegedly raped and murdered in the Delhi Cantt area, violating the policies of the social media giant.

READ | Twitter confirms why Rahul Gandhi's account was locked; upholds its rules & impartiality

"The tweets of the Respondent (Rahul Gandhi) are in violation of our policies. We have removed the said tweet and locked his account," said Senior Advocate Sajan Poovaya appearing for Twitter 

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's Twitter account blocked 

The party's Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's (MRCC) Twitter account was also blocked for violating its rules and regulations. Though more details on the development are awaited, the MRCC has raised the issue and objected to it. The Committee's Working President Charan Singh Sapra informed that they will write a mail to Twitter on Thursday.

READ | Rahul Gandhi's account locked due to policy violation: Twitter to HC on Delhi Cantt Rape

 

READ | Twitter blocks Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's account for 'violating rules'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND