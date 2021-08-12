Twitter Blocks Official INC Account, Senior Party Leaders; Congress Cries Foul

Social media site Twitter, on Thursday, blocked the official account of the Indian National Congress for 'violation of rules'. This comes a day after the microblogging platform had temporarily suspended party leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account.

Congress' social media head Rohan Gupta claimed that Twitter has blocked over 5,000 accounts of leaders and workers of the INC. In addition, party leader and Communications Secretary Vineet Punia informed that accounts of five more leaders have also been blocked.

Twitter blocks accounts of senior Congress leaders

Hitting out at Twitter, Congress claimed that the microblogging site is acting under government pressure. Punia informed that Twitter handles of AICC general secretary and former union minister Ajay Maken, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, party MP Manickam Tagore, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, and Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh Alwar have also been blocked.

Congress says Twitter has blocked its account for violation of rules

Twitter acting under govt pressure. It has already blocked 5000 accounts of our leaders&workers across India. They need to understand we can't be pressurised by Twitter or govt:Rohan Gupta,Social Media Head,AICC pic.twitter.com/pP8fgqwroO — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

"As the free voice is not so welcome on Twitter, Let us follow their Instagram and other social media for regular updates," said Punia

Twitter has disappointed the ppl of India by locking Shri @RahulGandhi, @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken @sushmitadevinc @manickamtagore



As the free voice is not so welcome on Twitter, Let us follow their Instagram & other social media for regular updates. — Dr Vineet Punia। विनीत पुनिया (@VineetPunia) August 11, 2021

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account suspended

On Wednesday, the microblogging site informed Delhi High Court that ex-Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's account was temporarily suspended. Twitter stated that Gandhi posted a picture of the family of a 9-year old who was allegedly raped and murdered in the Delhi Cantt area, violating the policies of the social media giant.

"The tweets of the Respondent (Rahul Gandhi) are in violation of our policies. We have removed the said tweet and locked his account," said Senior Advocate Sajan Poovaya appearing for Twitter

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's Twitter account blocked

The party's Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's (MRCC) Twitter account was also blocked for violating its rules and regulations. Though more details on the development are awaited, the MRCC has raised the issue and objected to it. The Committee's Working President Charan Singh Sapra informed that they will write a mail to Twitter on Thursday.