Twitter Fact Checks AAP & Congress On PM Modi's Video, Marks Tweet 'out Of Context'

Twitter on Sunday labelled a video shared by the Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party as "out of context" media. The leaders of Congress and AAP had shared an edited clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 'misleading media' shows PM Modi standing and looking at the other side while other leaders greet outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at his farewell in the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.

Twitter has put out a "This media is presented out of context" banner on all of the above-mentioned clips. The longer version of the clip shows PM Modi welcoming the outgoing President with folded hands.

The 'out of context' tweet was shared by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Congress spokesperson Vipin Yadav and Congress UP MLA Virendra Chaudhary among others.

AAP's Sanjay Singh attempts to defame PM with edited clip; BJP hits back

Sharing the manipulated video, AAP MP Sanjay Singh wrote, "Such an insult. Very Sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you."

Reacting to it, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya fact-checked the AAP leader and dubbed him a 'fake news peddler'. "Fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again. Whose (from Kejriwal to Sisodia) lies are caught every day, and habit of tolerating humiliation, how do you know the way people are respected?" Malviya asked while sharing the actual video.

Fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again.



जिनके (केजरीवाल से ले कर सिसोदिया तक) झूठ हर रोज़ पकड़े जाते हो, और अपमान सहना आदत, उन्हें लोगों का सम्मान कैसे किया जाता है, क्या पता? https://t.co/ntGA3OU5wY pic.twitter.com/1nYaN2lfE4 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 24, 2022

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked Singh for sharing the video. "AAP leaders are experts in inventing falsehoods since their corruption has been exposed, they are now resorting to such tactics to divert attention. The Prime Minister greeted President Kovind with folded hands," he said.