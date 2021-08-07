Twitter Removes Rahul Gandhi's Post Revealing Nangal Rape & Murder Victim's Family

Microblogging website Twitter on Friday appears to have taken down Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet revealing the victim's identity in the reported rape and murder case of a minor in Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter handle posted a picture of his meeting with family members of the Delhi Cantt minor girl who was reported raped and killed in a heinous incident. Rahul Gandhi went to meet her family and proceeded to post about it on social media without taking care to blur out the identities of the victim's family. The NCPCR had written to Twitter regarding Rahul Gandhi's tweet disclosing the victim's family, which is in contravention of the POCSO act.

Delhi Rape & murder case

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was attacked and allegedly gang-raped, murdered, and then forcibly cremated in South West Delhi.

On Monday, August 2, the Delhi police had arrested four suspects - a priest, Radhe Shyam, along with Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep who worked with the priest, and Salim, a resident of the area as identified by the child's mother.

The accused have been charged under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 204 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) apart from the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST act.

As per the Police, the suspects had allegedly told the girl’s mother that the child was electrocuted to death. They then discouraged the family from informing the police by saying that the police would register a case and send the body for an autopsy, where the child's vital organs will be removed and sold by doctors.

Police have said the girl, who lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium, went to fetch water from the cooler installed at the crematorium around Sunday evening. Half an hour later, the priest and the three men called the girl’s mother to the crematorium and showed her the child’s body.

On August 5, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana gave direction for the transfer of rape and murder case that has shaken people's conscience in Delhi to the Crime Branch for speedy investigation.

(Image Credits: Rahul Gandhi/Twitter/PTI)