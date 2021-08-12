Twitter has issued a response after it blocked the accounts of senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken. Speaking on its decision to block the Congress accounts, a Twitter spokesperson asserted that its rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone using the platform. It acknowledged that action had been taken against several hundred accounts for tweets that violated the microblogging platform's rules.

"The Twitter Rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service. We have taken proactive action on several hundred Tweets that posted an image that violated our Rules, and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options. Certain types of private information carry higher risks than others, and our aim is always to protect individuals’ privacy and safety. We strongly encourage everyone on the service to familiarise themselves with the Twitter Rules and report anything they believe is in violation," it said "As explained in our Help Center, if a Tweet was found to be in violation of the Twitter Rules, and has yet to be deleted by the account holder, we hide it behind a notice and the account remains locked until the Tweet is removed or the appeal is successfully processed," it added

Further, Twitter also remarked that NCPCR had alerted it about the 'specific content', thereby referring to Rahul Gandhi's tweet that revealed the identity of the sexual assault victim's parents. It reiterated that the steps were taken after reviewing the post as per the platform's rules and policies.

"We were alerted by NCPCR about specific content on our platform that allegedly revealed the identity of an alleged sexual assault victim’s (and a minor’s) parents. We reviewed it against Twitter Rules and policies, as well as the concerns expressed as a matter of the Indian law," it added

Social media site Twitter, on Thursday, blocked the official account of the Indian National Congress for 'violation of rules'. This comes a day after the microblogging platform had temporarily suspended party leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account. Congress' social media head Rohan Gupta claimed that Twitter has blocked over 5,000 accounts of leaders and workers of the INC. In addition, party leader and Communications Secretary Vineet Punia informed that accounts of five more leaders have also been blocked.

Hitting out at Twitter, Congress claimed that the microblogging site is acting under government pressure. Punia informed that Twitter handles of AICC general secretary and former union minister Ajay Maken, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, party MP Manickam Tagore, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, and Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh Alwar have also been blocked.