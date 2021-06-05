'Twitter Showed Blatant Disregard For Constitutional Process': Centre On 'blue Tick' Row

Twitter's move to remove the blue verified badge from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Twitter account on Saturday elicited a very strong response from the Centre. Government sources stressed that the latest development had escalated the matter beyond the 'Centre vs Twitter' paradigm. Questioning whether Twitter is targeting Naidu who is a constitutional functionary, they accused the social media platform of showing "blatant disregard" for the constitutional process.

A Twitter spokesperson earlier claimed, "Account inactive since July 2020. As per our verification policy, Twitter may remove blue verified badge and verified status if account becomes inactive. Badge has been restored". As per the Vice President's Office, the company was contacted this morning that the blue tick was removed following which it was restored.

However, government sources maintained that the 'inactive' theory does not hold as many deceased leaders still have the blue tick on their handles. Moreover, they added that many award-winning journalists had retained the blue verified badge despite being inactive on the platform for many months. Taking a dig at the Twitter algorithm, government sources expressed surprise at how things get rectified only after a hue and cry. The microblogging platform does not pay heed to the rules of the land and then cite the internal rulebook, government sources added.

Twitter restores blue verified badge on Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter handle. pic.twitter.com/teAFmg4iVz — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Twitter's criteria for a blue verified badge

The blue verified badge is aimed at letting people know that an account of public interest is authentic. As per the existing policy, the account will only be verified if is authentic, notable, and active. Persons who have not logged into their accounts in the last 6 months, not had a 12-hour or 7-day lockout for violating Twitter rules in the last 12 months, engaged in platform manipulation and engaged in spreading hateful content are automatically excluded.

Twitter can remove the blue tick without any notice in the following scenarios:

If the account name is changed

If the account becomes inactive or incomplete

If the account is found to be in severe or repeated violation of Twitter rules

Impersonation or Intentionally misleading people

Repeated violations including but not limited to hateful content, abusive behaviour, glorification of violence, civic integrity policy, platform manipulation and spam policy and private information policy

The tussle over non-compliance with IT rules

The latest flashpoint comes even as Twitter has been sued in the Delhi High Court over purported non-compliance with the Centre's new IT rules. The petition filed by advocate Amit Acharya argued that Twitter must perform its statutory and executive duties as it is a "significant social media intermediary" as per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Maintaining that he is deprived of his statutory right to lodge a complaint in the capacity as a Twitter user, he sought a direction for the appointment of a Resident Grievance Officer.

At the outset, Justice Rekha Palli made it clear that the microblogging service has no choice but to comply if the rules are in place. Appearing for Twitter, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya submitted that his client has now complied with the IT rules and appointed the Resident Grievance Officer on May 28, a claim which was refuted by the Centre. Recording this submission, the court issued notice to Twitter directing a response on the plea within three weeks and adjourned the matter to July 6. As per sources, other significant social media intermediaries such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn have already shared details with the Ministry as per the requirement of the new guidelines.