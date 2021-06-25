'Twitter Testing Indian System,' Says UP Min As Analysts Demand Summons To Jack Dorsey

Shortly after Union IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was denied access to his Twitter account for nearly an hour, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Friday afternoon spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. During his conversation, Siddharth Nath Singh said, "I think this is very unfortunate that the American company is trying to test the patience of the Indian system."

The UP Minister said, "I don't think that this is the right way that they should be going about it. If they have an issue, they can always discuss but at the same time, they must adhere to the Indian law and whatever it may be for which the Ghaziabad Police has called them."

While stating that Twitter has every right to go to the High Court to get bail over not answering the Ghaziabad Police summons, Singh said that at the end of the day the law will proceed. Remarking that Twitter will need to go for the investigation, he said that the micro-blogging platform must cooperate during the probe. "They must understand that the privilege they had along with other micro-blogging platforms in India has ended now," the Minister added.

Speaking about Twitter's decision to lock Ravi Shankar Prasad Twitter account for around 1 hour, political analyst Ratan Sharna said that this mischief will continue and Twitter will try to control the narrative of Indian politics. Asserting that Twitter has been brazen, he said, "I had also said that the Law Minister should stop taking or explaining his actions to Twitter."

Ratan Sharda said, "Twitter will pass away this problem saying that there are some technical issues, but my view is that the government of India, including all the Ministers, should simply withdraw from Twitter and that will be the end of the matter."

Lashing out at Twitter for locking Ravi Shankar Prasad's Twitter account, Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari said that now the time of words is over and the government now needs to take firm action. He said, "We cannot keep having this ring around the circle, where the Government of India is being taken for a ride by the micro-blogging platform."

Ishakaran Bhandari said, "Parliamentary panel is summoning Indian official. Why are we not having responsible officers from the US? Internationally, we are a sovereign country, we have to summon the people who have the authority to make the rules." Summon Jack Dorsey to India, then suspend his company because this is what is done to other companies as well, he added. When they come here, you give them a very clear warning you have a transparency officer that acts in an absolutely transparent manner and if he does not do that then you will again take away their protection under Section 79.

The lawyer said, "What if there were a national crisis? What if there was a tech attack and we had to put out some information. What if tomorrow they suspend your account for 1 day instead of one hour. What if tomorrow they suspend their Defence Minister account and you have some tension with China at the border. Tomorrow if they do this to the Prime Minister of India. This is a grievous national security risk. It is way beyond compliance. If you do not take action on the primary security risk then you are sadly letting India down. This had happened to Donald Trump and I don’t want this to happen to India."

In a significant escalation amidst the ongoing tussle over the IT rules, Union IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was denied access to his Twitter account on Friday morning for nearly an hour, until the San Fransico-based micro-blogging itself issued a warning and unlocked the account. In the seemingly automated message that the Minister's team saw on attempting to access his account, Twitter had cited violations based on a United States laws over the Union Minister posting clips of his TV interviews criticizing the site for not complying with India's new IT rules which have come into effect since May 26 this year. As per sources, 3 interviews, including one with Republic Media Network, were adjudged by Twitter to be violative of the US law.

While Ravi Shankar Prasad's account was open for public viewing, Twitter denied the Union Minister from making any tweets or other activities.

"Your account has been locked because Twitter received a compliant Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) Notice for content posted to your Twitter account. Under the DMCA copyright owners can notify Twitter claiming that a user has infringed their copyrighted works. Upon receipt of a valid notice, Twitter will remove the identified material. Twitter maintains a repeat copyright infringer policy under repeat infringer accounts will be suspended. Accruing multiple DMCA strikes may lead to suspension of your account," Twitter's message read.

