Twitter War Breaks Out Between West Bengal Guv, Babul Supriyo Over Administering Oath

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and newly elected MLA Babul Supriyo engaged in a Twitter feud over who would administer the oath to the TMC leader. The confusion began when the Governor's nominee, the Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee refused to administer the oath, stating that it would be an insult to the Speaker.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday replied to Babul Supriyo’s tweet of Saturday. He said that Supriyo’s request for the administration of oath is not acceptable. The Bengal Governor further said that the speaker has no role or constitutional competency in the matter unless, so assigned by the Bengal Governor.

WB Guv:



Public domain request of Shri Babul Supriyo, elected to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 161-Ballygunge Assembly constituency seeking Governor for administration of oath by Hon’ble Speaker is not acceptable as not being in consonance with the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/nfXnUWYn1H — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 1, 2022

Ballygunge MLA Supriyo’s oath would be administered by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Asish Banerjee, said the statement issued by Raj Bhawan on Saturday. Supriyo vented his disapproval on Twitter a few minutes later on Saturday.

Babul Supriyo on oath taking

The tweet by Babul Supriyo was read as, “For the sake of people of Ballygunge, who did not have an MLA for several months since the demise of Subroto Mukherjee, I would request your excellency Jagdeep Dhankar to reverse the decision and allow Honorable Speaker to preside over my oath-taking allowing me to start my work."

For the sake of the people of Ballygunge, who did not hv a MLA for several months since the demise of Subroto Mukherjee, I would request your excellency @jdhankhar1 ji to reverse the decision & allow Honble Speaker to preside over my oath taking allowing me to start my work pic.twitter.com/ol8n1oZmtp — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 30, 2022

"Appointment of the Deputy Speaker Dr. Asish Banerjee as the person to administer the oath to Babul Supriyo, elected to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 161-Ballygunge Assembly constituency is in conformity with article 188 of the Constitution", a press release by Raj Bhavan read.

The Bengal Governor also mentioned that it is the role of the Governor to assign a competent person to make an MLA take the oath and not the Speaker.

The Bengal Governor Dhankhar stated, "April 27 communication Babul Supriyo eleven days after issuance of Certificate of Election, to Hon’ble Speaker for his oath as MLA is jurisdictionally flawed and unwholesome optics as Speaker has no role or constitutional competency in the matter unless so assigned by the Governor."

WB Guv:



Taking note of media coverage it is expedient to indicate that article 188 of Constitution prescribes that member of the Legislative Assembly shall, before taking his seat, make and subscribe oath before the Governor, or some person appointed in that behalf by him. pic.twitter.com/2Y0Ct6p2zs — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 1, 2022

Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee refuses to administer oath

However, the Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee refused to administer of the oath on Saturday, He said, “With the Speaker of the Assembly present, it would be an insult to him. I will send a letter to the Governor expressing my inability to administer the oath."

Ballygunge Assembly seat by-polls were held on April 12, 2022, and the results were announced on April 16, 2022. Trinamool Congress candidate Babul Supriyo won with a margin of 2022 votes. He was a two-term Member of Parliament from West Bengal's Asansol Lok Sabha seat, as well as a minister in the Narendra Modi-led Union cabinet.