Twitter War Erupts Between BJP & Congress After Delhi Police Action At Rahul's Residence

After Delhi police landed at the doorstep of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday seeking details of 'sexually harassed' victims who had purportedly spoken to the Congress leader, the grand-old party took to Twitter and attempted to insult Veer Savarkar.

In a Twitter post, the Congress party posted Rahul Gandhi's picture driving a car, and captioned, "Did you understand Savarkar... the name is Rahul Gandhi." It has triggered a Twitter war between Congress and BJP. In reply to the Congress party's post, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Please don't insult the great soul Veer Savarkar. Requesting with folded hands."

Rahul Gandhi submits preliminary response

After the Congress leader mentioned that "Many cried while meeting me and said that they have been raped and molested", during the last leg of his mass-contact walk in Srinagar, the Delhi police on March 16 sent a notice to the Wayanad MP seeking details of the 'sexually harassed' victims that he alluded in a speech. Sources say that the Congress leader failed to submit any response. As a result, the Delhi police on Sunday arrived at his doorstep with the intent to talk with him regarding the same.

As the police team concluded the talk with Gandhi, Special Commissioner of Police, (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda, who led the team of Delhi police to the Congress leader's residence, mentioned that the Congress MP needs some time to give the details of victims.

According to the latest reports, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has submitted a preliminary reply to Delhi Police stating that he will give a detailed answer in the next 8-10 days. In his response to the police, he reportedly asked if any other leader from the ruling party who had carried out such a campaign (like the Bharat Jodo Yatra) was ever asked similar questions as he was asked, claimed sources.

Sources also say that in his 4-page and 10-point reply, he went on to question the process and procedure adopted by cops 45 days after he made his speech in Srinagar. The Congress leader in his preliminary response has asked for 8-10 days to submit the final and detailed response, claims a PTI report.

Several Congress leaders were also detained while protesting against the Delhi police's action near Rahul Gandhi's office earlier today. Heavy police deployment was seen to maintain law and order situation.