Twitter War Erupts In Madhya Pradesh, BJP Accuses Congress Has 'fake, Foreign Followers'

Madhya Pradesh Congress has claimed of having more social media followers than the ruling BJP. This statement has triggered a social media war between both the traditional rival Parties with the latter alleging fake followers being used by MP Congress. As of now, Congress has crossed the mark of 9 Lakh followers on Twitter while BJP has near to 7 Lakh followers. BJP has alleged that 48 percent of followers of MP Congress's Twitter account are fake.

MP Congress's followers reach 9 lakh in 15 months

Madhya Pradesh BJP has 7 lakh 84 thousand followers on Twitter, while Congress has 9 lakh 19 thousand followers-- a difference of almost 1.5 lakh followers. Claiming that Congress only had 3 lakh followers in August 2019, the Party's follower count has reached 9 lakh in the past 15 months. The BJP also alleged that MP Congress has fake followers from Pakistan and other countries and most of their posts are retweeted by these accounts.

Congress leader Narendra Saluja said that BJP should accept the truth that their following is reducing. They should focus on increasing their followers rather than blame the Congress party. However, BJP ministers claimed that most of the Congress followers are fake and have zero followers with no tweets.

'Everything is fake in Congress': Bhuppendra Siingh

Bhuppendra Siingh, Urban Administration Minister in the Shivraj government slammed Congress for being a fake party. Taking to Twitter, the BJP minister said, "Fake Nationalism in Congress. Fake ideology. Fake Hindu leader. When everything is fake in Congress, then the followers on Twitter will also be fake".

In yet another tweet, Siingh said, "Wait for more for the exploits of Indian National Congress in the case of fake followers. Today people sitting in Pakistan and Arab are retweeting for Congress. After a few days, ISI and Taliban will also be seen tweeting in their favour. This will happen because of the similarity of ideology".

'48% of Congress followers fake': Shivraj Singh Dabi

Madhya Pradesh BJP's state social media in-charge Shivraj Singh Dabi alleged that 48 percent of the followers on the Twitter of MP Congress are fake. He said that the BJP's IT team has found out in the search that the Twitter followers of MP Congress are such accounts that have zero followers and do not even have a profile photo.

"Many followers of MP Congress are foreigners, here you can see the location, last tweeted, and the count of the number of followers. You can see the name here, this name is strange and this person is unknown never tweeted. These followers has never tweeted since their account was made. 48% of followers of MP Congress are fake, most of whom have never tweeted in life. Their followers are also zero and you can see the list goes on," said Shivraj Dabi.

'Congress is Fake, Farzi & False': Vishvas Sarang, BJP MP

"The Nehru Family and Congress have been playing the politics of lies and deceit. Congress has been working on three things in every issue- Fake, Farzi, and False. Be it, followers, on their Twitter account and they are not only fake but also have the intention to distract the people. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's tweets receive thousands of retweets within 30 seconds. This is originally impossible. Congress only follows inorganic ways. Its followers are fake, false and this can be clearly seen in that they conduct every activity in a deceitful manner," said Sarang.

