Twitter's Dilemma On Cartoonist Manjul Flagged By Govt Affirms IT Rules' Need; Mail Leaks

Amidst the ongoing Centre-Twitter row, the microblogging site on Friday sent a notice to well-known cartoonist Manjul stating that the Government of India has raised an objection against the content shared on his profile. The notice by Twitter to Manjul was shared by the cartoonist on his handle on Friday. In its correspondence to the cartoonist, well-known for his sketches against the government of the day and the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter claimed that it had received a request from Indian law enforcement stating that it violates the laws of India.

Stating that the correspondence is in the 'interest of transparency', Twitter maintained that no action has been taken against the reported content, however, it failed to reveal the tweets that the government has objected to as claimed. Moreover, in its e-mail to Manjul, Twitter happened to mention that it 'strongly believes in defending and respecting the voice of users' which is why it is the company's policy to notify users if a request for content removal from an authorized entity is raised.

"While Twitter is not able to provide legal advice, we want you to have an opportunity to evaluate the request and, if you wish, take appropriate action to protect your interest. This may include seeking legal counsel and challenging the request in court, contacting relevant civil society organizations, voluntarily deleting the content (if applicable), or finding some other resolution," Twitter wrote in its e-mail, shared by the cartoonist.

IT rules advocate solution for precisely this kind of scenario

The alleged notice comes at a time when Twitter and the Union Government have been at loggerheads as the former is yet to fall in line with the new IT rules that came into effect on May 26 this year. Twitter is yet to comply with the social media guidelines for intermediaries despite stating that it 'strives' to do so. The Government of India in a stern communication had objected against its non-compliance and issued a warning to the firm. The matter has reached the courts with the Delhi High Court adjourning the matter until July 6.

It is important to note here, the new IT rules advocate a solution for the alleged objection raised here. A parameter of the new guidelines for social media intermediaries requires significant platforms operating in India to appoint a Chief Nodal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Grievance Officer - who are employees of the company and reside in India. In such cases, the government can contact the Chief Nodal Officer or the Grievance Officer, if it wishes to express apprehensions against any content posted. "An intermediary upon receiving actual knowledge in the form of an order by a court or being notified by the appropriate govt. or its agencies through authorized officer should not host or publish any information which is prohibited under any law in relation to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, friendly relations with foreign countries, etc," reads one of the guidelines. While Twitter has said it 'strives' to implement the rules laid down, it has sought amendments claiming that certain rules violate the freedom of expression on its platform.

Centre issues 'final' notice to Twitter

Pulling up social media giant Twitter over non-compliance of its IT rules, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Saturday, has written to Twitter seeking its clarification. The Centre has pointed that Twitter has not informed about its Chief Compliance Officer in the two letters sent on May 28 and June 2. The Centre has termed this its final notice as Twitter seeks amendments in the rules instead of complying with it.

Centre has also stated that the Resident Grievance Officer and Nodal Contact Person nominated by Twitter is not an employee of Twitter Inc and the company's official address is that of a law firm in India, which is also not as per the Rules. The govt has warned that non-compliance will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as an intermediary.