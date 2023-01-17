'Two Attempts Of Attack': MoS Ashwini Choubey Questions Bihar CM After Trouble In Buxar

In a big statement, Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey lambasted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that there were two attempts of attack upon him in Buxar. Choubey’s statement came at a press conference.

“During my programme in Buxar, a day-long fast against the atrocities on farmers, some miscreants, just 5-6 feet away from me, came swinging their sticks in the air in an attempt to attack me, but my bodyguards and the police personnel nabbed three persons and saved me,” he said.

“Had they not been caught, I don’t know what would have happened then,” Choubey added.

Police personnel remained mute spectators: Choubey

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further alleged that “a person ran away with a country-made pistol wading through the police personnel, who were present in the line of duty. The police remained mute spectators and did nothing.”

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs further claimed that he had written to the Deputy Superintendent of Police and all the office bearers and informed them about the incident.

“More importantly, when those policemen and the activists present there took those nabbed goons to the police station, surprisingly, to give protection to them, the police DSP there told our workers and PA that no problem, the minister is doing his work and the goons are doing their job. It is unfortunate to hear something like this from Bihar DSP,” he said.

“Three persons nabbed for attacking him were later released after being pressured by some influential persons,” Choubey added.

Choubey questions Kumar

“I want to ask Nitish Kumar, why the miscreants who were brought to the police station have not been arrested yet,” he said. Choubey added that he wants to ask “under whose pressure the miscreants were released.”

On Sunday night, an escort vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey, overturned after an accident, while he was on his way from Buxar to Patna, wherein several cops were left injured.

The Minister shared the video on Twitter where he could be seen inspecting the escort vehicle.

बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ता अजय तिवारी, मेरे अंगरक्षक नागेंद्र कुमार चौबे, मोहित कुमार, धनेश्वर कुमार, कुंजबिहारी ओझा, एएसआई जयराम कुमार, मुकेश कुमार, सुजॉय कुमार, प्रेमकुमार सिंह ने फुर्ती दिखाते हुए नहर में पलटी गाड़ी से पुलिसकर्मियों को निकालने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका का निर्वहन किया pic.twitter.com/YAGHmLpjFm — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) January 15, 2023

The driver and police officers were taken to Dumrao Sadar Hospital for treatment after suffering minor wounds. However, two police officers were sent to the All India Medical Sciences in Patna with more serious wounds.