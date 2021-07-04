Two-child Policy: Assam CM To Meet 150 Muslim Scholars; Claims 'Population A Big Problem'

Furthering his Population control policy, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to meet 150 Muslim scholars at 2 PM on Sunday to listen to their views on his bill. Claiming that population is a problem, Sarma said that he has met with factions of All Assam Minority Students' Union to resolve it. Sarma has touted to pass the bill in the coming Monsoon Session, implementing a two-child policy in the state.

Sarma: "Will meet 150 Muslim intellectuals"

Tomorrow I'm going to meet 150 Muslim intellectuals. During last 1 month, I met both fractions of All Assam Minority Students' Union & everybody has said that population is a problem & we need to resolve it. In Assam, there is no controversy: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (03.07) pic.twitter.com/GsFYDlmEnq — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

Sarma added, "Now if they (outside people) don't understand seriousness of situation, they create controversy merely because BJP CM has said this. This can't be a controversy. People should welcome if somebody is trying to eradicate poverty & illiteracy among minority people".

Earlier on June 19, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that his government will gradually incorporate a two-child policy for availing govt benefits. He said, "Be it loan waiver or other govt schemes, population norms will be taken into account. It won't be applicable to tea garden workers/SC-ST community. In the future, population norms will be taken into account as eligibility for govt benefits". Following this, Uttar Pradesh Law commission has begun drafting a version of a population control bill and will submit its report to the Yogi government in 2 months.

Last year, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi had proposed the 'Population Control Bill, 2020’ in the Upper house in the Budget session. The bill aims at enforcing a two-child policy by offering incentives and disincentives to couples, as per reports. The incentives include - a one-time amount to married couples below the poverty line (BPL) undergoing voluntary sterilisation/operation with single child, setting up a National Population Stabilisation Fund, affordable contraceptives.

On the other hand, decentives included barring couples from contesting elections in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha, state legislature and panchayat elections and other elective bodies, if violating the two-child policy. Moreover, violaters will also be banned from getting promotions in government services or applying to group A jobs or recieve government subsidy (except those in the BPL category). The Bill has recieved the President's consent but is yet to be introduced in the Parliament.

Experts defy; cite risks to women

According to Family planning 2020, though India is projected to overtake China’s population in less than a decade, the organisation states that India is on course to achieve population stabilisation with a national Total Fertility Rate of 2.2, which is close to the replacement level fertility of 2.1. Referring to the sharp decline in India’s population growth rates over 10 years from 2001 to 2011 from 21.5% to 17.7%, the organisation states that 24 of the Indian states and union territories have already reached the replacement level TFR of 2.1 with the desired Fertility Rate at 1.8. The organisation also highlights that currently there is a high unmet need for family planning at 13% amid married women of 15-49 years as of 2015-16. This reportedly placed these women at grave risk of death or disability during pregnancy and childbirth due to lack of access to contraceptives.