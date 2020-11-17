Two Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Arrested By Delhi Police Special Cell; Arms Recovered

In a massive crackdown on efforts to spread terror in the country, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in the national capital on Monday. The duo was taken for interrogation by the police officials after their arrest.

The terrorists, Abdul Latif Mir and Mohammad Ashraf, were arrested from Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi. The police recovered two semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges from their possession. Both the terrorists are in their early 20s, the police said.

According to officials, a trap was laid near Millennium Park in Sarai Kale Khan around 10.15 pm on Monday night which led to their arrest. The police have been carrying out searches at various other locations in the national capital in connection with the arrest of Jaish terrorists.

2 Jaish overground workers arrested

A similar crackdown took place in September when the Security forces arrested two overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a major success in curbing terrorist activities and to safeguard the public from these miscreants, police along with other security agencies arrested two terrorist associates of banned organisation JeM and recovered live arms and ammunition from their possession during the intervening night of September 8 and 9," a police spokesman had said.

Acting on a credible input about anti-national elements carrying arms and ammunition to Srinagar, security forces laid a naka near Jawahar Tunnel. A truck was intercepted and arms and ammunition, including one rifle and two magazines, one M4 carbine with three magazines and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines, were seized, the spokesman said.

The truck driver and a person travelling in it were detained. Preliminary investigation reveals that they were involved in terror-related crimes and provided support to terrorists, he said. The spokesman identified the two as Bilal Ahmad Kuttay and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir.

