Two NCP Factions Clash In Maharashtra's Palghar Outside District Collector's Office

Clashes broke out between two factions of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra's Palghar. According to reports, the clashes happened at the District Collector's office on Wednesday. This also comes ahead of the Palghar District Zilla Parishad elections that are scheduled for July 20. The elections are being held for the position of President and Vice President.

NCP factions clash in Palghar

Reports further added that the two opposing groups led by NCP MLA Sunil Bhusara and party leader Nilesh Sabre were not allowed to meet the District Collector. However, the two factions waited outside the Collector's office for a long time. Following this, they even tried to pressurise the Collector with the party members commencing a protest outside the office. However, the situation went out of control and both factions resorted to clashes. Party workers from both sides engaged in a tussle and exchanged abusive words. Visuals also showed senior party leaders engaged in a war of words over the issue. Moreover, both groups crowded the place and COVID-19 protocols were violated as social distancing was not maintained.

Sharad Pawar rules out contesting Presidential election in 2022

Meanwhile, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has ruled out contesting the Presidential election. Pawar's clarification comes amid speculations about the veteran politician becoming the opposition nominee for the top post. The NCP leader called the reports false and said that the party having 300 parliamentarians will have the upper hand.

"It is absolutely false that I will be a candidate for the Presidential election. I know what will be the result, given the party that has more than 300 MPs. I will not be a candidate for the Presidential election," Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI