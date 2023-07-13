UCC: Assam CM Hits Out At Congress, Says Muslim Women Will Never Forgive

The debate over Uniform Civil Code is on. The ruling party and the opposition, both are attacking each other over the issue. Consensus is still a distant thing. Amidst this, a war of words has been witnessed between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi.

Questioning the Congress party on their intentions, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Congress leaders want the votes of the Muslims but don't want their good."

"I would like to ask the Congress leaders, will they allow their daughters to marry a man or a boy who already have two wives," Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that there is a need for consensus on Uniform Civil Code, but deliberations are not happening as it should have been. "What about the rights of the tribals, their customs? That should also be considered, but the government is not ready to discuss these," Gaurav had said.

On asked about AIUDF Chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal too opposing the UCC, Sarma said, "Badruddin Ajmal is a Muslim men, go and ask the women what they want."

Hitting out at the Congress, the Assam Chief Minister also said that Muslim women will never forgive the Congress party for years to come once they are liberated from the male dominance. Sarma said that they have earlier opposed the triple talaq and now with opposition to UCC they have proved that they don't want welfare of women. "They are waging war against women," he said.

"They want the votes of both Muslim men and women, but they only want to serve the Muslim male," Sarma added.

Speaking on the issue of polygamy ban and UCC, he said that the state government has particularly picked polygamy, to propose a ban in the State, but if UCC comes, it will not be required.

It may be mentioned that, the Assam Chief Minister is among those leaders from the BJP, who has been very vocal in favour of UCC in the country.