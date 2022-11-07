'UCC Is Not For Votes But For Development': Rajnath Singh On BJP's Plan In Himachal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election campaign, promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if BJP retains power in Himachal Pradesh. The UCC calls for the implementation of a set of federal laws common across all religious communities in matters concerning marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

During his address in Baijnath in the state, the Minister reiterated the importance of the UCC and claimed that it is intended "not for votes but for development". He also said that there is not even a 'blip of corruption" in the state under BJP's administration, which is why people should vote it to power again in the elections scheduled for November 12.

"I can guarantee, no 'Maai ka Laal' in Himachal or across the country can say that there's even a blip of corruption in HP CM Jairam Thakur's governance", the Minister said. "He should be given another chance to make his government here."

BJP's promise on UCC in Himachal

It is worth noting that BJP promised the implementation of the UCC in Himachal after vowing in the state of Uttarakhand during the assembly elections earlier this year and in Gujarat, where the polls are scheduled for December 1 and 5. As for Himachal, BJP's National President JP Nadda released the manifesto where the party also promised 33% reservation for women in government jobs and new educational institutions apart from the UCC.

Ahead of Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said, "If you elect the Jairam Thakur government, I promise you that the common civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. No one can stop that".

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Himachal CM said that his government is planning to prepare a draft soon for UCC's implementation.

"We have thought about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) very carefully. We are even working towards making a draft regarding the same. In fact, Himachal is moving in the direction to implement it", Thakur told Republic.

Notably, the BJP's manifesto also claims to create eight lakh new jobs, cycles for girl students in classes 6 to 12, and scooters for girls pursuing higher education and five new medical colleges if his party retains power.