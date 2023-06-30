UCC Likely To Be Tabled In Parliament's Monsoon Session

With the Monsoon Session of the Parliament likely to commence in the third week of July, sources within the government say there is a strong possibility for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to be tabled in parliament, gearing the pace for its implementation.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee is scheduled to meet on July 3 at 3 p.m. The committee has called the Law Commission, representatives of the Law Ministry, officials from Legal Affairs, and the Legal Panel to hear their views on the UCC and the suggestions and reports submitted by various stakeholders. As we know, the Law Commission of India gave various stakeholders a month to submit their views on the Uniform Civil Code. A public notice was issued by the Law Commission on June 14, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code under the subject “Review of Personal Laws."

Several Muslim bodies, along with AIMPLB, have prepared their draft opposing the UCC, and they will be submitting the draft in a day or two. Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti has submitted its draft, favouring the Uniform Civil Code and explaining its importance for implementation.

AIMPLB spokesperson Niyaz Farooqui said, “UCC should not be implemented, and if a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee is happening on July 3, then the committee should also hear the views of the previous 21st Law Commission and their report on UCC. Everything should be presented in a fair manner. In a country of 1.4 billion, you can't cover all stakeholders. Time was not given, and still, AIMPLB also couldn't speak in length to various bodies from the south and east regions. The government wants to suppress minorities, and We are not wrong; there are countries where Personal laws coexist with other laws. We have approached opposition parties; they will keep our demands and will also oppose UCC if tabled in Parliament.”

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice is called by Sushil Modi, who is the chairman of the committee, and all 30 MPs in this committee who are MPs from different political parties have been called and intimated about the meeting and likely the discussions on UCC will take place.

BSP MP Malook Nagar, member of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice, said, “I will be present in the meeting, and we don't think that without hearing what the views are, we should oppose it. Many parties are opposing it in view of the elections of 2024, but BSP has not opposed it because we are of the opinion that more than what we think, it matters what people of different religions think. Already, many have submitted their draft on UCC to the law commission. We can speak more once the report is discussed by the representatives of the law ministry and the law commission.

Sushil Modi, head of the committee said, “It's not appropriate to speak before the meeting; till now, we don't know what the views and suggestions of different stakeholders are. The detailed views are yet to be revealed in the public domain, and the responsibility of the committee lies in listening to every aspect of the thoughts on UCC from people belonging to different religions and communities; even the opposition leaders who are members of the committee will be heard. So we should wait for 3–4 days more to understand the opinions in a broader aspect. If the committee suggests that enough drafts have been presented, then we could also recommend tabled UCC in parliament, but for now it's too early to say anything on this.”