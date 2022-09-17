'UCC Or Hindu Civil Code?': AIMIM's Owaisi Asserts Reform Is 'not Imperative' In India

Republic hosted the third edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture on the topic 'Is Uniform Civil Code imperative today?' on Saturday, September 17. One of the guests at the lecture, AIMIM chief and barrister Asaduddin Owaisi in his first statements made it clear that he opposes the UCC. The parliamentarian claimed that everyone who opposes UCC becomes 'unpopular' for BJP and for those who hold the RSS ideology.

Remembering late senior advocate and parliamentarian Ram Jethmalani, who he claimed to have many disagreements with, the MP from Hyderabad said, "I will start by quoting Ram Jethmalani- 'If defending an unpopular cause, leads to unpopularity, so be it'."

Uniform Civil Code is not imperative: Owaisi

'Uniform Civil Code is not imperative,' said Owaisi and went on to explain why it was not by setting out three interconnected grounds for the same-- first, the historical background of UCC in the constituent assembly; second, pluralism and fundamental rights; and third, the difference between law in books and law in action.

Mandatory vs Voluntary: "Babasaheb Ambedkar did not see UCC as mandatory. He believed it was voluntary. He wanted a non-religious, secular law that is accessible to anyone who does not adhere to any faith. Today, this code already exists-- the Juvenile Justice Act, the Special Marriage Act, Indian Succession Act. Anyone who does not want to be governed by religious personal laws can be governed by these laws," the barrister said.

The Parliamentarian underlined that 'pluralism' is the basis of the country, uniformity does not necessarily mean sameness, and equality does not entail uniformity. "For most people, religion governs their relationship, their understanding of family property, etc. It creates what one may refer to as a moral universe for adherence," the Hyderabad MP said, adding that 1.3 billion people cannot be expected to be governed by a single law.

'Unfair to expect everyone to follow the same law...'

Secularism, Owaisi underlined, can be seen in Articles 14 19, 21, 25, 26, and 29 and added that these were part of the basic structure of the Constitution. "Our construction marriage and family are so vastly different that it is unfair to expect that everyone should abandon it. Just for example- marriage in Islam is a contract, as such both parties can set out any condition they wish to. In contrast, marriage in Hindus is a sacrament," the AIMIM chief said.

Distinction and difference are not a problem in the Constitution, the barrister said, quoting Article 29 which states, "Any section of the citizens residing in the territory of India or any part thereof having a distinct language, script or culture of its own shall have the right to conserve the same."

'Muslims will have to give up their distinctions...'

Furthering his argument, Owaisi claimed, "If there is a UCC, Muslims will have to give up on their distinction in favour of what would be nothing but a Hindu Civil Code. All Islamic practices will be treated as unlawful, whereas all Hindu practices will be protected under the law. The best example of this is the Hindu Undivided Family."

Law in book vs Law in action: "Law is not a tool for social reform. If it were, we would not see 80 per cent of child marriages among Hindus. Isn't there a law for child marriage?" he asked.

"If the goal is gender equality, one must focus on education. If the goal is to target Muslims, Uniform Civil Code is imperative," Asaduddin Owaisi said, concluding his lecture on the third edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial.

