UCC Should've Been Implemented Immediately After Independence: Ex-Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday said the Uniform Civil Code should have been implemented immediately after the country's independence.

Pokhriyal, who is also the former Uttarakhand chief minister, claimed the implementation of the UCC will empower Muslim women.

He addressed a meeting organised at Manjhanpur district headquarters and spoke about the schemes being run by the central government for the general public while targeting the opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

On the ongoing debate over the UCC, Pokhriyal said, "The Uniform Civil Code should have been implemented immediately after the independence of the country. With its implementation, all the people of the country will get equal rights, including women and others." With its implementation, Muslim women would be freed from triple talaq and nikah halala, he said, adding that Hindu women too are facing several problems.

On the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he said such things keep happening in Maharashtra politics.