UCC Will Harm Our Hindu Brethren As Well: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Amid the raging debate over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the central government led by the BJP is using the UCC as an agenda to play vote bank politics ahead of the elections, a strategy which was also adopted in the runup to the 2018 elections too. However, he also added that along with other religions, the common civil code for the country will also hurt the interests of the Hindu community in the country too. Notably, AIMIM has already presented the party’s submissions about the UCC to the law commission.

“UCC will harm even our Hindu brethren also. It will harm our Sikh brethren. Pluralism of this country is its strength and beauty, which the Prime Minister and his party don’t like,” said AIMIM’s Owaisi. He further added, “Will the prime minister remove the protection to the tribals of India, especially north east tribals?, Will you remove the Chota Nagpur Act and the Santhal Act, which was given to the Santhali tribes of Jharkhand?, Will you say this to the tribes or the adivasis of Madhya Pradesh? Or Chhattisgarh?, Will the PM hold a sabha in the tribal area of Chhattisgarh and say that we will impose UCC, and Adilabad, the Gonds are there, they are protesting.”

AIMIM submits response on Uniform Civil Code

The AIMIM on July 14 submitted its response on the UCC to the law commission, which had invited suggestions from the public on June 14 and had given one month (July 14) time for making the submissions. The law commission further extended the last date for submitting the response to July 28.

Owaisi after making the submissions said, "Our country comprises communities as diverse and far removed as Adivasis of Madhya Pradesh, Bodos of Assam, Madigas of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Siddi Muslims, Kutchi Memons and Gujjar-Bakwerwals of Jammu & Kashmir. Our Constitution gives each of them the right to conserve their ways of life and recognizes their personal laws and customs. I would urge this Hon’ble Commission to recognize that legislating away personal laws to follow some unclear goal of ‘uniformity’ will mean that it will undo the gains made over 73 years of working of our Constitution where each of these personal laws have been refined by our constitutional Courts through a syncretic process of evolution.”

UCC essentially refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and succession for all citizens, irrespective of religion. Currently, different laws regulate these aspects for adherents of different religions and a UCC is meant to do away with these personal laws. Goa is the only state in India that has a uniform civil code. It has been following the Portuguese Civil Code 1867, which is also called Uniform Civil Code.