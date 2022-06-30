Udaipur Beheading: CM Ashok Gehlot Lauds Police Action; Appeals For Peace In State

Two days after two men beheaded a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur for allegedly supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised the police for arresting the accused. The leader termed it a 'heinous crime' that deserves no forgiveness. He also urged the citizens of the state to maintain peace.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Whole country was shaken by what happened in Udaipur. This is a heinous crime, with no forgiveness. Police did good work, nabbed them quickly. It's a matter of terror. NIA was called. Everyone is enraged. We're appealing for peace to be maintained."

In a shocking incident on June 28 in Udaipur, the accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad had posted videos claiming that they had beheaded Kanhaiya Lal for supporting former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Social media.

Both the accused were arrested from Rajsamand on June 28, informed CM Gehlot. "The way the incident has happened, it has shaken the country. The accused were caught and the police and Special Operations Group (SOG) did a good job," he said.

Kanhaiya Lal's family demands security

The family of the deceased, Kanhaiya Lal demanded security from the Chief Minister, as he met the family members on June 29. The victim's son, Yash, demanded security from the police and a death sentence for the culprits. "We have demanded security. My father was not provided security but we should be provided. We have been assured of the same. The culprits should not be given anything less than a death sentence," Yash said.

NIA registers UAPA case against the accused

The counter-terror agency NIA said the intention of the accused was to ''strike terror among masses across the country". The case has been registered against the accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after NIA took over. "The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act on the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country," an NIA spokesperson said.

A case has been registered by the agency under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967.