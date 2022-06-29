Udaipur Murder: Ashok Gehlot & Rajendra Yadav To Reach City On Jun 30 To Examine Situation

In a breaking development in the Udaipur murder case, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and other officers will reach Udaipur on June 30 to examine the situation.

A day after the gruesome murder of a shopkeeper in Udaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a high-level meeting with the senior officials on Wednesday June 29, over the law and order situation in the state. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence which was attended by Rajendra Yadav, Minister Of State For Home, Chief Secretary, PSCM, ACS Home, DGP, DG Intelligence, ADG Crime, ATS and SOG, Law and order.

On June 28, mobile internet services were suspended and a curfew had been imposed in Udaipur following the murder.

NIA registers UAPA case in Udaipur killing, says accused wanted to 'strike terror among masses'

The NIA has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Udaipur murder. The agency said that the accused wanted to "strike terror among the masses across the country."

A spokesperson for the counter-terror task force said that the NIA teams have reached Udaipur and initiated a probe into the incident. "The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act in the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country," he said.

Udaipur beheading case

A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two persons in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, triggering communal tension in the city. The accused - Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar - have been arrested. Following the incident, protests were also reported in the city.

The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime. In a clip, one of the accused admitted to the killing and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

