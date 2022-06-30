After chairing an all-party meeting with representatives from various political parties on Wednesday over the gruesome murder of a shopkeeper in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs for the family of the deceased.

In addition to that, CM Gehlot also stated that he will visit Udaipur to meet the relatives of the family of the victim, Kanhaiya Lal. He will leave for Udaipur at around 12 noon by a state-owned chartered plane. The Chief Minister will be accompanied by PCC chief Govind Dotasara and Minister of State for Home, Rajendra Yadav who will also visit the family.

निवास पर सर्वदलीय बैठक को संबोधित किया। सभी राजनैतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों और प्रदेशवासियों से शांति बनाए रखने में सहयोग करने की अपील है। राजस्थान साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द वाला, शांतिपूर्ण प्रदेश रहा है। यहां की गौरवशाली सांझी परम्परा को कायम रखना हम सभी की अहम जिम्मेदारी है।

1/2 pic.twitter.com/IKgQNZH0hK — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 29, 2022

In a series of tweets, Gehlot announced the compensation and further made an appeal to the representatives of all political parties and the people of the state to cooperate in maintaining peace. "Rajasthan has been a peaceful state with communal harmony. It is an important responsibility of all of us to maintain the glorious common tradition here", he added. He also urged all parties to refrain from their political ideology and instead make efforts to maintain peace and brotherhood in the society.

Furthermore, condemning the incident, he termed it a 'terrorist act' and said that the criminals belong to international organizations involved in illegal activities. "They will be punished severely without delay by the state government. We all should unite and condemn such incidents in a peaceful manner, " the chief minister asserted.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Ashok Gehlot had conducted a high-level meeting over the Udaipur beheading incident. The meeting which was also held at this official residence was attended by Rajendra Yadav, Minister Of State For Home, CS, PSCM, ACS Home, DGP, DG Intelligence, ADG Crime, ATS and SOG, Law and order where the CM discussed over the law and order situation in the state following the incident.

Udaipur beheading case

The horrific incident took place on June 28, Tuesday, when a tailor identified as Kahaiya Lal was brutally murdered by two men over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The two accused identified as Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar also shot a video of their heinous crime and circulated it on the Internet.

Later, in another video, the two confessed to their crimes and further threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the suspended BJP leader as well. While the incident has triggered massive protests in the city, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in all districts for the next month.

The police have also arrested two accused.



