Udaipur Murder: Union Min Shekhawat Accuses Gehlot Govt Of 'trying To Suppress Probe'

Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday met Udaipur victim Kanhaiya Lal's family as well as Ishwar Singh, the one who tried to save the innocent tailor's life. Following this, he slammed the Rajasthan government for not taking prompt action in the case.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed last week by two men for allegedly sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The accused had also posted videos online, stating that they were avenging an insult to Islam. Four have been arrested in the said case, including prime accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. Following the incident, massive outrage was witnessed in the city.

'Rajasthan govt tried to suppress probe': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the Union Minister said, "Both families are scared and unable to forget the incident. You can see fear in Ishwar Singh's family's eyes. He will not be able to forget anything. Family is scared of pressure they will face during investigation. Intelligence agency in Rajasthan is working for political intelligence. For CM, his seat is more important."

"Criminals are moving freely in state. Govt tried to suppress the investigation earlier, but after pressure, they have taken some action. Suspension is not the solution. Who gave backup to such criminals for vote bank? The authorities and govt need to answer," the Jodhpur MP added.

Earlier, Shekhawat also alleged that the murder was a pre-planned conspiracy.

He was also quoted by ANI saying, "On 28th, the way Kanhaiya Lal was killed left the country in shock. But after this incident, the nation wants to know that by sharing a post on social media, police detained the person without any evidence for one day, and then releasing him, and when that person is seeking for protection, he is being denied that. Rajasthan government, and Rajasthan police is equally responsible for his killing. This killing is a pre-planned conspiracy. Who is promoting this mindset in Rajasthan should be investigated."