Uday Samant's Car Attacked: Shiv Sena's Pune Unit Chief, 4 Others Arrested By Police

In the latest update on the attack on Eknath Shinde camp MLA and former Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant's car, Pune police have arrested Shiv Sena's Pune city unit president and four others/

Speaking about the arrest, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Swargate division), Sushama Chavan said, "Shiv Sena's city unit president Sanjay More is among the five persons arrested in connection with the attack on Samant's car... We have registered an offence against more than 15 people under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder ), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and sections related to rioting", PTI reported.

'Cowardly act': CM Eknath Shinde over attack on Uda Samant's car

Maharashtra Chief Minister who was also in Pune on Tuesday condemned the attack on Uday Samant's car and called it a cowardly act. "This attack is a cowardly act. It is our responsibility to maintain law and order. If anyone tries to disturb the law and order, then strict action will be taken. Everyone should maintain peace," CM Shinde said, ANI reported.

Notably, Samant's car was attacked by some people at Katraj Chowk in Pune on Tuesday when he was passing by the location where Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray held a public meeting a few hours earlier.

Mentioning that the attackers were armed with baseball sticks and stones, Samant urged the police to investigate whether they were following him or Shinde whose convoy had just passed. He affirmed, "I will not get frightened by such incidents. I have spoken to CM Eknath Shinde and told him about the incident. Police will investigate the whole matter".

Pune | It's a condemnable incident. Politics in Maharashtra doesn't happen like this. They (attackers) had baseball sticks and stones. CM's convoy was going ahead of me. Police will investigate whether they were following me or CM (Eknath Shinde): Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant https://t.co/EdcoO5n9Uv pic.twitter.com/2ohhPDD5ak — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Shiv Sena leader threatens street violence

The attack on Samant comes a day after a leader loyal to the Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray exhorted party workers to resort to street violence. Addressing a huge gathering on Monday, the Sena's Hingoli Sampark Pramukh Babanrao Thorat openly called upon aspirants for the district president's post to not let the rebels enter villages. Moreover, he announced that Thackeray would himself felicitate the first person who vandalizes the car of the Eknath Shinde camp leaders. On this occasion, he tore into the rebels for "backstabbing" the Shiv Sena president.

(With inputs from PTI & ANI)