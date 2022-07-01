In his first public address after stepping down as the Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray raised three key issues while speaking to the media at the Shiv Sena Bhavan on Friday. To begin with, he asserted that Maha Vikas Aghadi wouldn't have come into existence if BJP agreed to the rotational CM post formula in 2019. As Eknath Shinde has now been made the CM, the Shiv Sena supremo questioned the JP Nadda-led party for not honouring its alleged commitment back then. Moreover, he stressed that Shinde cannot be considered a CM from Shiv Sena as the party has been sidelined.

Ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "They made a Shiv Sainik the CM. I was telling this only two and a half years ago. It was decided between Amit Shah and me that BJP and Shiv Sena should have the CM post for two and a half years each. Now, two and a half years have elapsed. Whatever happened today would have taken place with respect. In the first two and a half years, a BJP or Shiv Sena leader could have become the CM and the other party could have got its CM later. Why did BJP do this now after declining to do this back then?"

He added, "Shiv Sena was with you in Assembly and Lok Sabha officially. Why did you force me to become the CM? If this would have happened earlier, MVA wouldn't have been formed."

#LIVE | The manner in which Govt has been formed & a so-called Shiv Sena worker has been made CM, I had said the same to Amit Shah. This could've been done respectfully. The Shiv Sena was officially with you (at that time): Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/Lq5oSQqHk8 pic.twitter.com/44HAlVKVK3 — Republic (@republic) July 1, 2022

'People are losing faith in democracy'

On this occasion, he also came down heavily on the new government's decision to shift the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed back to Aarey. While Thackeray had announced on October 11, 2020, that the car shed will be shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose, the Bombay High Court stayed the transfer of the 102-acre land in Kanjurmarg to the MMRDA for the construction of the car shed two months later. Taking a swipe at rebel Sena MLAs who went to Guwahati, he demanded the 'Right to Recall'- which enables the voters to remove an elected official before the end of his term.

The Shiv Sena chief opined, "I am saddened by the reversal of the Aarey decision. This is not anyone's private plot. We are not giving it to a builder. Trees were cut down in a single night. After becoming the CM, I imposed a stay. Was I obstructing the development of Mumbai? Absolutely not. I suggested the Kanjurmarg option. They might feel that they are right and I might feel that I am right. I am with environmentalists and the environment. I clearly feel that such a project should be avoided if there is conflict. With folded hands, I urge them that don't divert anger on me to the environment."

Thackeray also mentioned, "All 4 pillars of democracy should come forward to save democracy because people are losing faith in democracy. If democracy collapses, these pillars will have no importance. The reason why I am telling you this is that we have secret voting. Which person votes for whom remains a secret, but at least the person who votes should come to know whom he has voted for. The people's faith in voting will also go."