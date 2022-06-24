Uddhav Camp MLA Bhaskar Jadhav Lashes Out At Sanjay Raut; 'Start Dialogue With Rebels'

In another embarrassment for Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bhaskar Jadhav- an MLA backing him, lashed out at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Coming down heavily on Raut for his harsh approach vis-a-vis the rebels, he advised him to initiate a dialogue with them. Acknowledging that many concerns of the Eknath Shinde camp are genuine, the former Maharashtra Minister highlighted that most Sena MLAs were peeved at NCP and Congress bagging important ministries at the expense of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav remarked, "Sanjay Raut is a very tall leader of ours. He is the chief spokesperson. I am not as big a leader to advise him. Even then I tell Sanjay Raut politely, that this is not the time to give a challenge. This is the time to unite. Why is he giving a challenge all the time? When do you give a challenge to your own people? You will have to give a challenge but at the right time. You shouldn't give a challenge thinking that everything is over."

"It is time to uncover why the MLAs are upset. It is time to understand whether their disgruntlement is true or false. It is time to address this displeasure. Increase dialogue instead of giving challenges to each other. Our differences will vanish if we increase dialogue. I feel that the family can become united again if dialogue increases," he added.

He further elaborated, "What was the need for Shiv Sena to give Ministerial berths to three Independents from its quota? Where are they right now? Why did you give them (the ministerial berth)? The MLAs are angry about that. We didn't get important portfolios. We only took the CM's post and left other important portfolios."

Rebellion in Shiv Sena

In a massive political development on Tuesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. As of now, Eknath Shinde has claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs with at least 38 Shiv Sena legislators reaching Guwahati. Besides him, the Sena has sought the disqualification of Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve.