In a last-minute bid to avoid embarrassment in the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Uddhav Thackeray camp moved the Supreme Court once again. It challenged newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to reinstate Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader and approve the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the Chief Whip in place of Sunil Prabhu. Senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned this matter before a vacation bench of the SC comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued, "The speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips. This is changing the status quo of proceedings before this court. The speaker yesterday at the stroke of midnight elected the whip". Refusing to grant urgent relief to the Uddhav camp, Justice Banerjee said, "I don't have the papers in front of me. Let all of this come up together on July 11, 2022".

Setback for Uddhav camp

In a big boost for the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday, BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on July 3. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. A total of 11 MLAs including 7 NCP legislators were not present during the Assembly session when the voting took place. Later in the day, Narwekar reinstated the Maharashtra CM as the Sena's Legislative Party leader and approved the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the party chief whip in the place of Sunil Prabhu.

Speaking ahead of the floor test today, Sanjay Raut told the media, "Shiv Sena is a cadre-based party. Lakhs of workers connected to the ground are our strength. MLAs and MPs have never been our strength. Some people left. We will see what is their fate. The party will work and will again get MLAs and MPs elected. The manner in which an attempt was made to divide the party- it has been done because of revenge". Meanwhile, Santosh Bangar- one more MLA from the Uddhav Thackeray camp jumped ship to the Eknath Shinde camp and is likely to vote for the government during the trust vote.