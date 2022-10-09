'Uddhav Did Nothing For Shiv Sena': Shinde Camp Rebuts ‘traitors’ Jibe Amid Symbol Freeze

After the Election Commission of India froze the name and election symbol of Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray camp dubbed Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his associates as 'traitors'. As per sources, it is also contemplating challenging the EC's interim order in the Supreme Court. However, a final decision will be taken after Thackeray chairs a key meeting of party leaders at noon on Sunday. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sena Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut stressed that the party will win the Andheri bypoll under Thackeray's leadership.

Vinayak Raut remarked, "We haven't taken a decision about it yet. Tomorrow, our party president Uddhav Thackeray will guide us on what has to be done now. We will take a call on giving a new name and new symbol as per the EC order or challenging it in the Supreme Court. The people of Maharashtra won't forgive the traitors who have tried to wipe off the name and symbol of Shiv Sena on the orders of the BJP. We will fight the Andheri by-election under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and win it also."

Meanwhile, Thackeray camp MLC Sachin Ahir told Republic TV, "It is unfortunate that not only the symbol but the name of the party was seized also. The party cadre is with us. We have everything on record. Me being an MLC that has a majority of 12 people in the Legislative Council, I am worried. I have a question for the Election Commission- with what name I will be recognised? It is an unfortunate thing but we can overcome this. We have all other aspects also. Party leaders will meet tomorrow."

Taking to Twitter, former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray opined, "Traitors today have done a despicable and shameless act of freezing Shiv Sena name and symbol. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Will fight and win! We are on the side of truth! Satyamev Jayate!"

Eknath Shinde camp slams Thackeray

Speaking to Republic TV, Eknath Shinde camp leader Gulabrao Patil attacked Uddhav Thackeray. He commented, "First you lost Shiv Sena, then you lost MPs and MLAs and now you have lost the party’s poll symbol. You have lost the ‘Bow & Arrow’ that Balasaheb had kept for 50-60 years. You must give answers to all the workers on why you did this. You did nothing for the party. You did nothing to handle the party".

The EC's interim order

On July 19, Eknath Shinde filed a plea before the EC to declare the group led by him as Shiv Sena and also allot the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to it. In subsequent communications, his camp submitted the affidavits of 12 out of 19 MPs, 40 out of 55 MLAs, 11 state chiefs, 144 Padaadhikaris and 1,51,483 primary members to show its strength. In wake of the by-election to the Andheri Assembly seat on November 3, it urged the EC to urgently dispose of the plea. However, the Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Shinde camp of short-circuiting the proceedings in the garb of the bypoll.

It asserted that over 10 lakh affidavits of primary members will be filed before the poll body in at least 4 weeks. But the EC decided to freeze the party name and symbol to ensure that the by-election is free of confusion and contradiction. "Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1 pm on 10th October," read the order which will be applicable till the final determination of the dispute.