Uddhav Camp Submits Its Response To EC After Shinde Claims Shiv Sena's 'bow & Arrow'

After Election Commission (EC) on Friday asked Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to respond by October 8 in connection with the dispute regarding the claim over the party’s 'bow and arrow' poll symbol, the advocate representing the Uddhav faction informed that the party has filed their reply.

Claiming that they were given less than 24 hours to respond, the advocate informed that the Uddhav camp has submitted affidavits of its national executives and 2.5 lakh plus affidavits will soon be submitted in front of the EC.

"We filed our preliminary reply on Friday and have filed a reply today as well. We've submitted affidavits of our national executives in front of the EC and 2.5 lakh plus affidavits will be submitted within the due course," said Advocate S Jain, representing the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

The Uddhav Thackeray camp's petition exclusively accessed by Republic, says, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was to be blamed for short-circuiting the process and said that the by-election in Andheri is being used as a garb to put pressure on the speedy verdict on the symbol issue.

The Uddhav camp's response came after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp met the Election Commission on Friday to stake claim for the party’s 'bow and arrow' poll symbol. Following Shinde-led faction meeting with the EC, the poll body asked Uddhav's camp to respond by October 8.

'Shinde faction not a party': Uddhav camp leader

Amid the ongoing tussle over the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde camp, the Uddhav camp has lashed out at the Shinde group saying that the latter's camp is "just a group and not a party". Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande on Friday accused the Shinde faction of leaving the party at the direction of "someone and said that he has no right over the Shiv Sena's 'bow & arrow' poll symbol.

"They (Shinde Faction) are just a group and not a party, so they don't have any rights over the symbol. We have been the party for the last 56 years and Uddhav Thackeray is our party chief, who is leading us for many years," ANI quoted Kayande.

Shinde camp claims Shiv Sena's 'bow & arrow'

Shinde camp staked claim over the actual bow and arrow election symbol of Shiv Sena ahead of the Andheri East Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra, which is scheduled for November 3. The tussle over the poll symbol started after Uddhav Thackeray group decided to field Rutuja Latke, widow of MLA Ramesh Latke, for the November 3 bypoll.

Meanwhile, the Shinde camp decided to project Murji Patel, a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, for the bypoll, which was necessitated in the Andheri East Assembly due to the death of Ramesh Latke.