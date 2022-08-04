Uddhav Camp To Meet Maha DGP, Demand Withdrawal Of Cases Related To Attack On Rebels

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena camp is expected to meet the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth at 10 AM on Thursday, July 4. A delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, and MLC Manisha Kayande will meet the DGP to demand the withdrawal of cases filed against Shiv Sainiks (Uddhav camp) in connection with the attacks against the rebel MLAs.

Vandalism and outrage against rebel MLAs were witnessed in Maharashtra in June when Eknath Shinde flew to Guwahati to lead a rebellion against the MVA government. To protest against the revolt of the Shinde camp, Shiv Sena cadres attacked and ransacked the offices of several elected representatives who had accompanied him.

Uday Samant attacked in Pune

The development also comes at a time when Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde has taken serious cognizance of the attack on former minister and rebel MLA Uday Samant’s car in Pune and has directed the DGP to ramp up the security of the MLAs in his camp. On Tuesday, Samant's car was allegedly attacked by people at Katraj Chowk in Pune with baseball bats and stones. The attack occurred when he was passing by the location where Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray held a public meeting a few hours earlier.

After the incident, Samant urged the police to investigate whether they were following him or CM Shinde, whose convoy had just passed before his. "I will not get frightened by such incidents. I have spoken to CM Eknath Shinde and told him about the incident. Police will investigate the whole matter," he said.

Pune | It's a condemnable incident. Politics in Maharashtra doesn't happen like this. They (attackers) had baseball sticks and stones. CM's convoy was going ahead of me. Police will investigate whether they were following me or CM (Eknath Shinde): Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant https://t.co/EdcoO5n9Uv pic.twitter.com/2ohhPDD5ak — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Following the attack, Shinde directed the director general of police to increase the security of the rebel MLAs. Currently, many of the rebel MLAs enjoy ‘Y+’ security cover. In June, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) provided Y+ cover to 15 MLAs of Sena rebel Eknath Shinde's camp. Another 12 rebel party Members of Parliament received the security cover in July.

Meanwhile, amid the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Shiv Sena's pleas until August 4. While Shinde and the group of rebel MLAs were the first ones to move the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the Thackeray faction challenged the new government formation and the Speaker's election.