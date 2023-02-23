'Uddhav Camp's Demand Not Tenable, They've Put Themselves In This Mess': Mahesh Jethmalani

In another setback to the Uddhav Thackeray camp, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 22, refused to stay the order of the Election Commission of India of giving the name and party symbol of Shiv Sena to the Eknath Shinde camp, while hearing on the petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray camp in the court.

According to the news agency ANI, the SC clearly said, "We cannot stay an order at this stage."



It was clarified by the top court that the Uddhav Thackeray camp can pursue other remedies of law if any action is taken which is not based on the EC's order. The matter has been further listed by the court after two weeks.

Shinde camp to file reply in two weeks

Notice has been issued by the court to the Eknath Shinde camp on the petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission's order, and has asked the Shinde camp to file a reply to the petition in two weeks.



The ongoing battle is over the decision of the EC, wherein the EC had decided to give the party name of Shiv Sena and its symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction. Following the decision, Uddhav Thackeray went to knock on the door of the Supreme Court. The Uddhav camp has argued that they have grave objection to the decision made by the Election Commission.



Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the Eknath Shinde group said over the SC's remark, while talking to Republic TV, "I think even without the matter being fully heard, to get an interim state with such detailed, well-reasoned order for the other side is remarkable. The Supreme Court has refused to interfere in any of the EC's order right now."



On allegations of the Uddhav camp and their demand to dissolve the EC, he said that the demand is unreasonable and for the present situation, they have only themselves to be blamed.



Refusing to comment on the future strategies of the Uddhav camp, he said that at present, the law is against them.



Mahesh Jethmalani added that the consequences of the order is that the Eknath Shinde group is the real Shiv Sena and the law permits them to take over the property possessed by the original Shiv Sena.



Balasaheb's grandson and Advocate Nihar Thackeray, responded by saying, "The SC has not interfered in the EC's order and we welcome the order. We have been given two weeks time to file our reply. Now, finally it's on the people of the country and Maharashtra to decide. However, I feel that the people of Maharashtra will stand with Eknath Shinde and his side."

"I personally believe that there will be no changes made in the order made by the EC. It is a detailed and well-reasoned order and in future too, there are less chances that the order will be changed," Thackeray said.

Following the fresh order by the SC into the ongoing political battle in Maharashtra, many comments and thoughts are coming along.