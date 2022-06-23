In a big twist to the Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Phatak, who was sent as an envoy for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Surat, has rebelled. Sources have revealed that Phatak is enroute with 2 other Shiv Sena MLAs from Surat to Guwahati to join the Eknath Shinde camp.

It is important to mention that Ravindra Phatak is known to be the close aide of Eknath Shinde, which is why he was sent along with Milind Narvekar to Surat to convince him. The two MLAs accompanying him are Sanjay Rathore and Dadaji Bhuse.

Earlier today, 42 rebels from Maharashtra were seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati-- 35 from Shiv Sena, and 7 Independent MLAs. With 3 more Sena MLAs enroute to Assam, the party is likely to cross the magic number and escape disqualification.

Shiv Sena hints at MVA exit, NCP also mulling option

Meanwhile, gripped by an internal exodus, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the party could mull its exit from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Threatening the rebel MLAs lodged in Guwahati, Raut stated that the Eknath Shinde brigade was committing a 'big mistake' by running off to another state. However, he conceded that if the MLAs return and have a face to face communication with them, the party may mull exiting MVA.

"We are in communication with the rebel MLAs. At the same time, the legal battle will also continue. They have committed a big mistake. Their membership is in danger. They want Shiv Sena to leave the MVA... all this is just an excuse. The same can be said by them to our face. Why did you run to another state? BJP has captured them and is threatening them with ED and CBI. The letter was written under duress. What will happen at most? Our power will go. We will get power again," said Sanjay Raut.

On their demand to exit the MVA he said, "Let them come, sit in front of us and talk. Do they have the guts? We will listen to them or if there is a consensus in party."

On the other hand, speculations are also rife that NCP could walk out of the MVA alliance. The party is at present holding a series of talks chaired by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.