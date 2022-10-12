A sense of uncertainty has loomed over the filing of nomination by Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party’s nominee Rutuja Latke for Andheri (East) Assembly by-election, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to accept her resignation.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s party candidate Rutuja Latke, wife of late Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, must file her nomination papers on Oct 14.

However, if BMC does not accept Rutuja Latke’s resignation, from her post as an administrative officer in the K ward of BMC, by tomorrow, she would not be able to file her nomination papers by the last date.

According to sources, Uddhav Thackeray’s faction is likely to move court against BMC not accepting Latke’s resignation.

Rutuja Latke tendered her resignation in September

Rutuja Latke tendered her resignation in September with a view to contest in the by-election necessitated following the sudden death of her husband and incumbent Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year.

According to PTI, an Uddhav faction leader alleged, “The BMC was delaying the process at the behest of some senior politician.”

“A government official can not contest an election, so Latke submitted her resignation to the BMC administration almost a month ago but it is still not accepted,” the leader claimed.

“She has even returned her one month’s payment of Rs 67,790 to the treasury and obtained a receipt. She did it as per the procedural requirement for early acceptance of resignation. But the BMC has not given any explanation for the delay,” the leader said.

Notably, the by-election, necessitated by the death of incumbent Sena MLA and Rutuja’s husband Ramesh Latke, would be the first electoral test for the Uddhav Thackeray faction & the Eknath Shinde faction following the split in the party in June.