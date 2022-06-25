Uddhav Govt Vs Eknath Shinde: As Tussle Intensifies, Shiv Sena & Rebels Mull Legal Option

As the Maharashtra political crisis deepens, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, as well as the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde, are reportedly exploring legal options to save their face.

Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati with at least 50 MLAs, is said to have consulted a legal expert in Assam on the possibilities of disqualification and the constitutional provisions. According to sources, the Shinde camp has decided to move a resolution seeking the removal of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. He has already taken steps to prepare a motion with the signature of 46 MLAs of the rebel group, sources said.

This comes at a time when the Deputy Speaker is expected to send notices to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on the disqualification petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. The hearing is likely to take place on Monday, June 27 and all 16 leaders will have to appear in person.

Notably, on Friday, two pro-BJP independent MLAs had written Narhari Zirwal, asking him not to initiate action against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati. Citing provisions under the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, they stated that members must be given 7-days' time to submit a reply to the petition for disqualification. The independent legislators also noted Zirwal's "inability" to disqualify MLAs, since a motion for his own removal is pending.

Shiv Sena mulls legal action against rebels

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Assembly Secretariat on Friday summoned Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni and

sought his legal opinion on how the MVA can overcome this political turmoil.

In a bid to save his party amid the rebellion led by Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the national executive committee at 1 pm today. While the meeting will be held at the Sena Bhawan, the ailing CM will chair the meeting via video conferencing.

In another emotional address to Shiv Sena office-bearers last night, Thackeray said the party's own people backstabbed him. "Congress and NCP are supporting us today, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi have supported us. But our own people have backstabbed us. We gave tickets to people who could not have won and we made them victorious. Those people have backstabbed us today," he said.

He also accused BJP of trying to break Shiv Sena.