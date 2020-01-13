Uddhav Hits Back At 'three Wheels' Criticism, Says 'Important Who Is Holding The Steering'

Responding to the ‘three wheels’ charge levelled at his government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday stated that it hardly made a difference whether his government ran on two or three wheels as long as there was optimum balance. He also asserted that the Maharashtra government was functioning extremely well. Furthermore, he contended that the person holding the steering was of importance. Many BJP leaders including former CM Devendra Fadnavis have often alleged that the stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in serious peril as its constituents- Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress would drive the governance in three different directions due to the difference in their ideology.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "There has been a criticism on us that this is a government running on three wheels. So what? At least it is running well and that is more important. The balance should be maintained irrespective of two or three wheels. It is important who is holding the steering."

Senior Congress leader admits dissent

Earlier in the day, speaking at a gathering in Nevasa, veteran Congress leader Yashwantrao Gadakh admitted that there was massive dissent among the ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He opined that the Congress and NCP were in power only due to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Moreover, Gadakh warned that Thackeray could resign if Congress and NCP refused to behave properly. Interestingly, the Congress veteran’s own son Shankarrao Gadakh was inducted into the Maharashtra cabinet and was allocated the Soil and Water Conservation portfolio.

Disgruntlement in Maha Vikas Aghadi

Since forming the government on November 28, there has been growing unease in all three camps after forming the government. First, the Sena is being perceived to have altered its stance on multiple issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and Veer Savarkar owing to the compulsions of its alliance with NCP and Congress. On the other hand, legislators cutting across the three parties such as NCP’s Prakash Solanke, Shiv Sena’s Sunil Raut and Praniti Shinde of the Congress were reportedly unhappy after missing out on a Cabinet berth. Even among the ministers, there is disgruntlement over the allocation of portfolios. Apart from this, there is a feeling in the Sena as well as Congress camp that the NCP has walked away with not only the highest number of portfolios but also the most important ones.

