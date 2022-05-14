Uddhav Invokes Munna Bhai MBBS Reference For Raj Thackeray; 'chemical Locha In His Brain'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a sarcastic dig at his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, likening him to Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's character from the 2003 movie 'Munna Bhai MBBS'.

Addressing the 'Shiv Sampark Abhiyan' in BKC, Mumbai, CM Thackeray remarked that in the way Sanjay Dutt's character was seeing Mahatma Gandhi, Raj Thackeray was seeing late Shiv Sena patriarch, Balasaheb Thackeray. He further jibed that in the end, Sanjay Dutt accepted there is 'chemical locha' (imbalance) in his brain and Raj Thackeray would too have to accept it.

"Someone told me that there is one case in Maharashtra like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'. Here is one case in Maharashtra. He (Raj Thackeray) feels like being Balasaheb Thackeray. He wears saffron shawls, sometimes speaks about Marathi, and other times about Hindutva," said Uddhav Thackeray.

He added, "Don't forget that Sanjay Dutt in that film accepted there is 'chemical locha' in his brain, here also it will happen."

Raj Thackeray- Maha Govt face-off

The last few months have seen the legacy war between Raj Thackeray's MNS and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena erupting to a whole new level. The controversy began when the MNS put up posters projecting its president Raj Thackeray as the 'real inheritor' of his uncle Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva legacy.

The posters read, "Honourable Balasaheb, Look your son Chief Minister Uddhav Ji Thackeray is banning people from chanting Hanuman Chalisa despite being a Hindu. They are removing the loudspeakers installed by Hindus. In reality, only Raj Thackeray is taking forward your Thackeray guiding principle and legacy. If possible, please give good sense to Uddhav Ji regarding Hindus.

It further exploded when the MNS issued an ultimatum to the MVA government asking it to take down loudspeakers from all mosques in the state or listen to Hanuman Chalisa being played at a double volume. Over the next few weeks, Thackeray's ultimatum spawned multiple controversies in the political battlefield ranging from the arrests of Independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana under 'sedition' to the issuance of an NBW and slapping of charges against the MNS chief himself over his Aurangabad rally.

All eyes are now on Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit. The MNS chief will arrive in Lucknow on June 4 where he will hold a one-on-one meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath and visit the Ram Temple. This meeting has fuelled speculations that a BJP-MNS alliance might be on cards, which allegedly comes with the blessings of the RSS. Earlier, the MNS chief had openly lauded Yogi Adityanath's move of removing illegal loudspeakers from religious places.