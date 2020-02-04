Uddhav Justifies Mumbai 24/7 Plan Amid Opposition, Retorts 'Police Awake 24 Hours'

Reacting to the contention that the police personnel would be taxed due to the Mumbai 24/7 plan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the opposition for thinking that the former sleep at night even on a normal day. Talking exclusively to Saamana, he contended that a policeman is awake for 24 hours without which the common man would be unable to sleep peacefully. Furthermore, he clarified that nightlife did not imply bars and pubs. Thackeray opined that food and other facilities should be available at night to Mumbaikars who worked hard for the entire day. He stated that going to a restaurant was a part of the Mumbai 24/7 plan.

“The opposition has a misconception that the policeman sleeps at night. Even if the opposition sleeps at night, we must salute his efforts- a policeman is awake for 24 hours. It is not the case that when we sleep, the police personnel also sleep. We can sleep only because the police personnel are awake," Uddhav Thackeray remarked.

He added, “Should we not provide the hard-working people with food and other facilities (at night)? Mumbaikar works hard in the day as well. He comes home tired in the evening. If he wants to go out, everything is closed. Nightlife does not mean the bar and pub. Whether it is going to a restaurant or anywhere else, even this comes under nightlife. This is Mumbai 24/7."

The Mumbai 24/7 plan

Initially, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray declared that eateries, malls, shops, cinema theatres in non-residential areas in Mumbai could remain open from January 26. However, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that the plan would be deliberated in the Cabinet meeting on January 22. He cited the possibility of the police being burdened. Moreover, he refused to take a categorical position on whether the Mumbai 24/7 plan would be implemented.

Finally, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government gave a go-ahead for the Mumbai 24/7 plan to be implemented from January 27. While McDonald's announced that it would keep its stores open round the clock, some malls such as Palladium Mall, Oberoi Mall, and Phoenix Marketcity decided to keep operations partially open. Meanwhile, BJP has bashed the move citing women's safety and the overburdening of police.

