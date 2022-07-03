Uddhav-led Shiv Sena Camp Files Disqualification Petition Against CM Shinde's Faction

After BJP's Rahul Narwekar took charge as the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Sunday filed a disqualification petition with the new Speaker against MLAs from Eknath Shinde's faction. This comes as the Eknath Shinde camp has moved to disqualify 16 Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena MLAs. Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale has informed newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar that they are moving to disqualify the 16 MLAs.

All this comes ahead of the much awaited the floor test scheduled for Monday. The newly formed Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly.

In a big win for the new Shinde-Fadnavis government, BJP leader Rahul Narwekar was elected as the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Sunday. With 164 votes, Narwekar crossed the majority mark, as opposed to 107 votes registered for MVA and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate, MLA Rajan Salvi. Notably, a lawyer by profession, first-time BJP legislator Narwekar became the youngest ever Speaker of a state Assembly.

CM Eknath Shinde addresses Maharashtra Assembly

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave his first speech as CM in the Assembly earlier in the day. Addressing the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the first time as Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde congratulated BJP's Rahul Narwekar for being elected with the full majority as the state Assembly Speaker.

Recalling the names of the earlier Speakers of the Assembly including Nana Patole, CM Eknath Shinde said, “All of them have done honour to the Assembly. Leaders of Maharashtra are present here, representatives of the people. We all hope that the institute of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly would be safeguarded."

"Several issues need to be raised like the condition of the farmers. Several issues and problems are being faced by the people of the state, we hope that justice would be provided to them," CM Shinde said. He added that all the proceedings in the Assembly would be in line with the Constitution.