Uddhav Meets Bhima Koregaon Accused Sambhaji Bhide Despite Pawar's Criticism; Sparks Buzz

In an intriguing development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a closed-door meeting with right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide on Monday. On January 2, 2018, an FIR was registered against Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan leader Sambhaji Bhide and Samasta Hindu Aghadi's Milind Ekbote for allegedly orchestrating the Bhima Koregaon violence based on Pune-based activist Anita Sawale's complaint. While Ekbote was arrested and later released on bail, Bhide has not yet been called for questioning.

After meeting the Maharashtra CM in Sangli, Bhide ducked the media's questions about the agenda of the discussion. Incidentally, Shiv Sena was a part of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government when multiple activists were arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. Since the formation of the MVA government, Shiv Sena has been at odds with its allies NCP and Congress over the Bhima Koregaon violence

While NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was in favour of an SIT probe to investigate whether the earlier dispensation worked with a malafide intent, Thackeray disapproved of this. In February 2020, Pawar alleged that Ekbote and Bhide had created a "different" atmosphere in the neighbourhood villages which led to the violence. However, the probe was transferred to the NIA with the CM's consent. Recently, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party slightly recalibrated its stance by arguing that the late Stan Swamy and other activists' revolution against the government was via poetry and writings and did not constitute 'treachery'.

What is the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad violence?

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA.