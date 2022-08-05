Uddhav Meets Shiv Sena Leaders To Plan For 2024 Elections; Replacing Rebels Discussed

After the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra owing to the rebellion in Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray is in damage control mode. On Friday, former CM Uddhav convened a meeting with the senior leaders of the party, with 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra as the focus.

Republic learnt from sources that in preparation for the elections, which are still 2 years away, the Shiv Sena supremo has started choosing faces in order to replace the rebel MLAs in the concerned constituencies. Sources said that Uddhav's son and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has already been asked to start with a Maharashtra tour and meet the probable candidates from the constituencies he is visiting that can replace the rebel sitting Sena MLA.

Notably, just a few days back, Aaditya had challenged the rebels, over 40 in number, to resign as MLAs and face the public to seek another mandate 'if they have the guts to do so'.

#BREAKING: Uddhav Thackeray begins preparations for 2024 elections; meets with senior leaders of his Shiv Sena faction. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/a1gW8x5wTG pic.twitter.com/ABydjTbxS5 — Republic (@republic) August 5, 2022

Shiv Sena Vs Shiv Sena in Supreme Court

All the planning and prep comes even as the fight for the 'real Shiv Sena' continues in the Supreme Court. During the hearing on August 3, Eknath Shinde, represented by Queen's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve, argued that they are the real Sena, "A group of 15 MLAs cannot call a group of 39 as rebels. It is in fact the other way around," he had said. In response, Uddhav Thackeray's faction, represented by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, argued, "the Shinde group is trying to illegally cobble up numbers and fabricate an artificial majority in the organisation".

The bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was hearing a batch of pleas around the matter. While Shinde and the group of rebel MLAs were the first ones to move the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the Thackeray faction challenged the new government formation and the Speaker's election.