Two days after the Election Commission (EC) barred both factions of Shiv Sena from using the party name and its symbol, the Uddhav Thackeray faction on Monday, October 10, challenged the EC's decision in Delhi High Court, stating that the poll body did not give them enough time and opportunity to decide the symbol and name.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde's faction mulled three possible symbols to be submitted to the EC. The party's executive body was given authority to finalise the options for the election symbol and the name in a meeting held at the Maharashtra CM's 'Varsha' residence.

Sources informed that they discussed symbols like Mace, Triumph and Sword. As far as the names are concerned, the Shinde camp contemplated alternatives like Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray) and Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray).

Shiv Sena symbol row

Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, appealed to the EC to finalise one of the three symbols submitted by his faction and the name without delay in view of the November 3 bypoll to the Andheri East assembly segment. In a virtual address a day after the election body froze Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol, Uddhav said it was "injustice".

The poll body on October 8 barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the upcoming bypoll.

The Uddhav faction is looking for options like a torch, Trishul and the rising sun to be used for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll. However, they have not taken a final decision. The Uddhav faction also considered three names for the party to be used in the Andheri East by-polls - Shivsena Balasaheb Thackeray, Shivsena Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Shivsena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.