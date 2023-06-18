Uddhav Must Visit Aurangzeb's Tomb: Shiv Sena MLA Lashes Out After Prakash Ambedkar's Act

A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis questioned Uddhav Thackeray's stand on Veer Savarkar, the latter has come under attack by his opponents after his alliance partner Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar visited Aurangzeb's tomb in Sambhajinagar on Saturday, June 17.

Prakash Ambedkar not only visited the tomb but also endorsed the idea of Aurangzeb. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Khultabad is a historical city, it should be taken care of. I would just like to say this to those who are quarrelling over the name of Aurangabad should know that Aurangzeb ruled for 50 years, no one can erase him. Babasaheb had said that Aurangzeb's rule came because of Jaichand. Why don't you abuse many such Jaichands? Show that courage. Condemn those who enslaved this country. If you have the courage, then do it. Thank you."

Shiv Sena comes down heavily on Uddhav Thackeray after Prakash Ambedkar visits Aurangzeb's tomb

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Ambedkar said "I am in Khultabad for the last two days. It is a historical place. Aurangzeb was born in India and he is an Indian. Who is the donkey who says he is not an Indian? BJP and RSS are Jaichand."

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat of the Eknath Shinde faction came down heavily on Uddhav Thackeray after Prakash Ambedkar, who is an alliance partner of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, visited the tomb.

"There are communal tensions in Maharashtra and Prakash Ambedkar went to Aurangzeb's tomb. I feel it's a planned move by Ambedkar. He has been to Sambhajinagar several times in the past too. What was the need to go Aurangzeb's tomb today," the MLA asked, adding, "I don't think he (Ambedkar) likes Aurangzeb but it's an attempt to attract a particular community, it's a political stunt by Prakash Ambedkar."

The Shiv Sena MLA further said that the Aurangzeb committed atrocities during his life and destroyed temples. "He converted Hindus and exploited women. We can't forget it. Britishers ruled India for 150 years but people sacrificed their lives for freedom. Just because the person ruled India, we can't say that he's our king. Our wounds are still deep. We can't forget how Sambhaji Maharaj was treated," Shirsat said.

Moreover, he asked Uddhav Thackeray to clear his stand on Prakash Ambedkar's move. "Uddhav Thackeray should clear his stand and tell people if he agrees with the act of Prakash Ambedkar or not. Sanjay Raut should do a press conference and tell people or else, Uddhav should go to Aurangzeb's tomb and offer prayer and flowers there. There is a program of Uddhav Thackeray soon and he should keep Aurangzeb's photograph on stage and offer flowers. This could be an attempt of Muslim appeasement but we can't forget the atrocities of Aurangzeb on the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."