Uddhav Not A Politician, He's An Artist: Gadakh Warns Cong-NCP To Behave Or CM Will Resign

Speaking to Republic TV, Congress leader Yashwantrao Gadakh on Monday confirmed that Maharashtra ministers were unhappy over several issues, asking the Congress and NCP to behave properly with Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray to sustain the government. Referring to Thackeray's photography career prior to stepping to Sena's politics, he said that Uddhav was an artist, not a politician, hence the responsibility lay on Congress-NCP. Advising them to work for the people, he said as the Congress had already compromised, it must stick to the alliance.

Congress members miffed over cabinet portfolio allocation in Maharashtra: Sanjay Nirupam

Gadakh: 'Uddhav is an artist, not politician'

"No, I didn't say that the alliance will break. The newly sworn-in ministers are fighting on trivial issues that hurt the government's image. Uddhav Thackeray is not a politician, he is an artist. Congress-NCP must behave properly to govern the state," he said adding," I can't reveal the names of the ministers, but its everywhere in the media. As you have compromised already and come to power rather than in opposition, you must work for the people."

'If Cong-NCP don't behave, Uddhav will resign': Cong neta reveals unhappiness, compulsions

Cong Neta: 'Behave or Uddhav'll resign'

Earlier in the day, Gadakh the Maharashtra ministers were upset over a host of issues ranging from allocated offices, portfolios to bungalows. Blaming Congress Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat, he said that if he had objected then to the alliance, Congress could have been in Opposition. Warning Thorat and NCP to behave to keep up the image, he said that Uddhav Thackeray will resign otherwise.

"I asked Balasaheb Thorat whether this government will last. He said we have done this, so let us see how it goes. I said that the state ministers from different parties were upset because they did not get proper bungalow, proper portfolio. If Uddhav Thackeray had not taken the decision, we would have been in Opposition. But you (Thorat) did not say anything (at that time) and now you are a minister," he said.

He added, "You wanted good bungalow, good portfolio, good office. What will people watching TV think? I told Thorat that whatever this is we should improve. If you - as in Congress and NCP do not behave properly, then Uddhav Thackeray will resign at any time. He is not a very decisive person."

Uddhav Thackeray: Here's his journey from Saamana editor to 1st Thackeray Chief Minister

Discontent after Cabinet expansion

There has been discontent among the Sena-NCP-Congress after the expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet with Sena MP Sanjay Raut reportedly unhappy as his brother Sunil Raut missed out on a Cabinet berth while senior party MLA Abdul Sattar was initially miffed over getting just a Minister of State position. Apart from this, there is a feeling in the Sena camp that the NCP has walked away with not only the highest number of portfolios but also the most important ones as the Sena, for example, had to cede the Home and the Finance portfolio. Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS), NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) took oath on December 31 at 12 PM in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

Narayan Rane predicts BJP's return to power, claims '35 Shiv Sena MLAs dissatisfied'