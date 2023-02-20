'Uddhav Reaping What He Had Sown': MNS Leader Recalls Raj Thackeray's 'forced' Resignation

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande on Monday, February 20 called former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray a "two-faced snake". The MNS leader said Uddhav Thackeray was "reaping what he had sown". Speaking to reporters after the Election Commission gave the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led camp, the MNS leader recalled the 'forced' resignation of Raj Thackeray from the Shiv Sena in 2005 and the circumstances leading up to it. Deshpande said Uddhav Thackeray was going through the same thing his nephew Amit Thackeray, Raj Thackeray's son, went through several years ago.

"Uddhav Thackeray is a two-faced snake. When 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena left him and formed the government with Eknath Shinde, he called them traitors. What kind of hypocrisy is this? Uddhav Thackeray is reaping what he had sown," MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said.

Deshpande further said Uddhav has always resorted to the politics of breaking up rival forces, He alleged that he had inducted six MNS corporators at a time when Raj Thackeray's son was hospitalised.

"Uddhav Thackeray has always indulged in the politics of breaking rivals. Everyone knows that when Amit Thackeray (son of Raj Thackeray) was admitted to a hospital, Uddhav took advantage of that opportunity and prised away 6 of our corporators by giving them Rs 5 crores each. His past deeds are coming back to haunt him," Sandeep Deshpande said.

Recalling the MNS chief Raj Thackeray's resignation from the then-undivided Shiv Sena, the MNS leader said everyone is well aware of what Uddhav Thackeray did to Raj Thackeray. He said Raj Thackeray was forced to quit the party and the same thing is happening with Uddhav Thackeray today.

Notably, on Friday, February 17, the Election Commission allotted the party name 'Shiv Sena' and poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state.