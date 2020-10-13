Maharashtra Guv's Letter & BJP's 're-open Temples' Protest Gets Heated Reply From Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday responded to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter over the re-opening of places of worship, saying that his 'Hindutva' did not need a 'certificate' from him.

The heated exchange of words between the Chief Minister and the Governor comes as temples across Maharashtra including the Shridi Sai Baba Temple and the Siddhivinayak Mandir witness protests by people and saints demanding the re-opening of temples across the state.

Questing the re-opening of restaurants, hotels and bars, Governor Koshyari in his letter had asked Thackeray why he chose to keep 'God and Goddesses under lockdown' when he could open bars and liquor shops. In a sarcastic jibe at Sena's 'Hindutva', Governor Koshyari had asked Thackeray if he had suddenly turned 'secular', the term he once hated.

"Sir, what you have mentioned about my Hindutva in this letter is correct, but my Hindutva does not need your certificate. Also, I don't need to learn it from anyone. 'Have you suddenly turned ‘Secular’ yourselves, the term you hated?' Why should we ask such a question? Are you saying that only opening places of worship is Hindutva and not opening them is secular? So don't you agree that secularism is the core of the event in which you were sworn in as Governor?" asked Uddhav Thackeray in his letter to the Governor.

Governor Koshyari had also taken a dig at Uddhav Thackeray asking him if he was getting 'divine premonitions' to keep religious sites locked. To this, Thackeray replied, " Do I have any divine premonitions while fighting this crisis? You have such a question, you may have experienced such things but I am not so great."

Thackeray also questioned the role of the BJP in protesting over re-opening of temples saying, "You say that in the last 3 months some delegations have met and requested you to open places of worship, of which 3 letters have been attached to you. All three letters are from BJP office bearers and supporters."

The BJP workers have been protesting outside the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai against the CM Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. On Tuesday, senior party leader Chandrakant Patil arrived to join the Shirdi protests saying, "We understand the seriousness of the pandemic. We have followed everything he has said in the lockdown. Now that everything is open, you are more concerned about opening liquor shops and not temples? The way he has spoken to the Governor, it is condemnable. It's not only about Hindu mandirs, it's about all religious sites. What about the small workers, traders of these sites?"

Uddhav Thackeray's full letter

Hon'ble Governor, State of Maharashtra -

Jai Maharashtra,

Sir, I received your letter dated 12.10.20 sent in English regarding the opening of places of worship. The government is definitely thinking about this. It is the first duty of our government to take care of the lives of the people while preserving their feelings and faith, and therefore it is wrong to lock down it as it is to fight the Corona. The state is currently running a 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign to get used to living with or avoiding the threat of corona. Doctors in our state, health workers, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers are going to the homes of the citizens to provide health information, public awareness, health check-ups, tests and treatment as required. You must have an idea. Maharashtra may be the only or the first state to make such an effort.

Sir, what you have mentioned about my Hindutva in this letter is correct, but my Hindutva does not need your certificate. Also, I don't need to learn it from anyone.

Have you suddenly turned ‘Secular’ yourselves, the term you hated? Why should we ask such a question? Are you saying that only opening places of worship is Hindutva and not opening them is secular? So don't you agree that secularism is the core of the event in which you were sworn in as Governor?

Do I have any divine premonitions while fighting this crisis? You have such a question, you may have experienced such things but I am not so great. In other states, I am sincerely trying to do good in my Maharashtra by seeing what is happening in the country.

You say that in the last 3 months some delegations have met and requested you to open places of worship, of which 3 letters have been attached to you. All three letters are from BJP office bearers and supporters. It could be a coincidence. Anyway, the Maharashtra government is seriously considering your request and I assure you that a decision will be taken as soon as possible with all due care.

Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.

Yours sincerely -

Uddhav Thackeray.

